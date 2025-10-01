Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singer Robbie Williams has spoken about his recent health diagnosis.

Robbie Williams, 51, has revealed he has been battling a health condition in secret for years.

The 'Rock DJ' singer has opened up about living with Tourette's syndrome and ADHD whilst disclosing he has "autistic traits".

Robbie revealed on the Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir's podcast I'm ADHD! No You're Not: "I've just realised that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out."

He continued: "They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's. It just doesn't come out."

Robbie Williams has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Getty

Robbie also revealed how he feels about performing, saying: "Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as (a distraction), but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in."

He added: "I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live. People say, 'oh, you going on tour? You must be really, really excited.' Not really. I'm terrified, right? I'm terrified.

"I mask like I'm an Olympian at masking because what I managed to do, to my detriment as well, is I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets.

"But actually, what's happening is, I feel like the opposite of that all the time."

Robbie Williams has spoken about his difficulties performing. Picture: Getty

The father-of-four also revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD three times, saying: "The first one was around 2006, where I saw these things, ADHD, on the internet. I'm like, 'all of those things are me.' Wow."

Robbie went on to state that he has taken medication for his ADHD and said that he was looking for a "cure."

This isn't the first time the superstar has opened up about his health, with Robbie confessing to the Mirror in 2025: "The year started with some ill mental health, which I haven’t had for a very, very long time. I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed."

Robbie Williams has spoken openly about his mental health. Picture: Getty

The singer has been going through a tough time recently, revealing that his mum Janet has dementia, while his dad Pete has Parkinson’s and his mother-in-law Gwen, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Robbie added: "My wife would say, ‘if your depression could talk, what would it say? It wasn’t saying, ‘it’s my mum, or dad or your mum. It wasn’t saying ‘it’s life, or tickets or the tour or the pressure or whatever.’ None of that. It just is. It’s just a pervasive feeling."