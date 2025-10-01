Robbie Williams reveals secret health battle as he confirms diagnosis for first time

1 October 2025, 16:55

Robbie Williams has opened up about his health
Robbie Williams has opened up about his health. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

Singer Robbie Williams has spoken about his recent health diagnosis.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Robbie Williams, 51, has revealed he has been battling a health condition in secret for years.

The 'Rock DJ' singer has opened up about living with Tourette's syndrome and ADHD whilst disclosing he has "autistic traits".

Robbie revealed on the Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir's podcast I'm ADHD! No You're Not: "I've just realised that I have Tourette's, but they don't come out."

He continued: "They are intrusive thoughts that happen, I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette's. It just doesn't come out."

Robbie Williams has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome
Robbie Williams has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome. Picture: Getty

Robbie also revealed how he feels about performing, saying: "Not only that, you would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work as (a distraction), but whatever it is inside me cannot hear it. I cannot take it in."

He added: "I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live. People say, 'oh, you going on tour? You must be really, really excited.' Not really. I'm terrified, right? I'm terrified.

"I mask like I'm an Olympian at masking because what I managed to do, to my detriment as well, is I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets.

"But actually, what's happening is, I feel like the opposite of that all the time."

Robbie Williams has spoken about his difficulties performing
Robbie Williams has spoken about his difficulties performing. Picture: Getty

The father-of-four also revealed he has been diagnosed with ADHD three times, saying: "The first one was around 2006, where I saw these things, ADHD, on the internet. I'm like, 'all of those things are me.' Wow."

Robbie went on to state that he has taken medication for his ADHD and said that he was looking for a "cure."

This isn't the first time the superstar has opened up about his health, with Robbie confessing to the Mirror in 2025: "The year started with some ill mental health, which I haven’t had for a very, very long time. I was sad, I was anxious, I was depressed."

Robbie Williams has spoken openly about his mental health
Robbie Williams has spoken openly about his mental health. Picture: Getty

The singer has been going through a tough time recently, revealing that his mum Janet has dementia, while his dad Pete has Parkinson’s and his mother-in-law Gwen, was diagnosed with cervical cancer.

Robbie added: "My wife would say, ‘if your depression could talk, what would it say? It wasn’t saying, ‘it’s my mum, or dad or your mum. It wasn’t saying ‘it’s life, or tickets or the tour or the pressure or whatever.’ None of that. It just is. It’s just a pervasive feeling."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Divarni's alleged ex has shared his relationship past online.

MAFS UK's Divarni's 'ex-girlfriend' claims groom was dating other women during filming

Married at First Sight

The former Gogglebox star has ditched her size 18 wardrobe.

Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with incredible weight loss transformation in new snaps

Celebrities

MAFS groom Steven's ex told fans she 'got done so dirty'.

MAFS UK’s Steven's secret relationship revealed as ex-girlfriend claims he just 'disappeared'

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has teased a 'Standby' message

Taylor Swift 'Standby' theories revealed ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The entrepreneur took to Instagram to address comments about her face.

MAFS UK’s Rebecca forced to reveal cosmetic treatments after fans troll appearance

Married at First Sight

Taylor Swift has reportedly covered George Michael's song 'Father Figure'

Inside Taylor Swift's 'collaboration' with George Michael on new song 'Father Figure'

Taylor Swift was involved in Selena Gomez's wedding

Taylor Swift's heartfelt speech at Selena Gomez's wedding revealed

Boyzone are reuniting once again

Boyzone's career in pictures as the band reunite for special concert

Jeremy Clarkson shared the huge news on Instagram this week.

Jeremy Clarkson shares exciting update on Clarkson's Farm series five

TV & Movies

Boyzone are back!

Boyzone announce huge reunion show including Mikey Graham in 2026

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Prince William revealed he missed his grandmother dearly.

Prince William admits he 'misses' Queen Elizabeth II in rare emotional interview

Royals

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 20 years of marriage

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

Anne-Marie has disclosed her mental health stuggles

Anne-Marie reveals postnatal depression battle and how she copes with mental health struggles
Paris Fury's daughter Venezuela got engaged when she turned 16

Paris and Tyson Fury's daughter Venezuela, 16, announces engagement

Victoria Beckham is reportedly feuding with son Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham believes ‘enough is enough’ amid family feud with son Brooklyn

Amanda Holden launches Heart Xmas

Amanda Holden switches on Heart Xmas: How to listen to your favourite Christmas songs 24/7

Christmas

Dianne Buswell taking a selfie in denim dungarees and the picture of her and Joe cheering with a stickman picture of their new family

Dianne Buswell pregnancy details revealed including due date, gender and more

Rira Ora has spoken about her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter

Rita Ora breaks silence on Sabrina Carpenter snub amid feud rumours

Amy Taper has been on a health kick

Gogglebox star Amy Taper reveals diet secrets after drastic 7.5 stone weight loss

Paul and Anita wed on MAFS UK

Are MAFS UK's Paul and Anita still together?

Married at First Sight

Thomas Skinner on the red carpet alongside a picture of him on holiday in the sun in the Cotswolds

Thomas Skinner facts: Age, wife, children and businesses

Balvinder Sopal is a British actress famous for her role on EastEnders

Balvinder Sopal facts: Age, TV shows, marriage and more

Gladiator Harry Aikines-Aryeetey is a former medal winning athlete

Harry Aikines-Aryeetey facts: Nitro's age, height, wife and children revealed

Ross King is much loved in the showbiz world

Ross King facts: TV presenter's age, real name TV shows, girlfriend, ex-wife and more

Lewis Cope is a TV actor, dancer and model

Lewis Cope facts: Age, siblings, TV shows, girlfriend and more