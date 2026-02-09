Robbie Williams breaks silence on Take That Netflix documentary and says he’s "full of shame"

9 February 2026, 12:34

Robbie Williams has spoken out about his regret over comments featured in the new Take That Netflix documentary
Robbie Williams has spoken out about his regret over comments featured in the new Take That Netflix documentary. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The pop star told fans he’s “full of shame” after seeing himself in the new Netflix documentary charting Take That’s rise and rivalries.

Robbie Williams has spoken out about his regret over comments featured in the new Take That Netflix documentary, telling fans he’s “full of shame” after watching the series.

The singer was performing at Liverpool’s Olympia on February 6 as part of his Long 90s tour when he addressed the show in front of a sold-out crowd.

The documentary, which charts the group’s rise from Manchester boyband to global phenomenon, revisits the highs and fallouts that defined their journey.

It explores the dynamic between Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, Mark Owen, Jason Orange, and Robbie - whose exit in 1995 became one of the most talked-about moments in pop history.

The Take That documentary, which charts the group’s rise from Manchester boyband to global phenomenon, revisits the highs and fallouts that defined their journey. Picture: Getty
Taking to the stage in Liverpool, the 49-year-old asked the audience: “Did anybody see the Take That documentary?”
Taking to the stage in Liverpool, the 49-year-old asked the audience: “Did anybody see the Take That documentary?”. Picture: Getty

Though the remaining members reunited in 2005, and later continued as a trio after Jason’s departure, the Netflix series shines a fresh light on the band’s history, from early fame to old wounds, and the complex relationships that have kept them connected for more than three decades.

While the show largely celebrates friendship and forgiveness, it also captures moments of tension, including candid reflections from Robbie himself.

Taking to the stage in Liverpool, the 49-year-old asked the audience: “Did anybody see the Take That documentary?” according to the Liverpool Echo.

Reflecting on how he came across in the show, he said: “Episode two, I’m a right c*** aren’t I? I spent the last two weeks thinking, ‘I shouldn’t have said that about Gary.’

“Honestly, I’ve been going to bed with it, [thinking] I was so mean, I shouldn’t have said that. I mean, yeah, I was upset and I was angry, but there was no way I should’ve carried on that long. I’m full of shame, I’m full of disappointment.”

One of the most emotional moments comes from Gary Barlow, who opens up about his battle with bulimia following the band’s split in 1996 and his painful rivalry with Robbie during that time. Picture: Getty

He continued by joking that he might be the only boyband member ever to publicly criticise his bandmates so bluntly.

“At rehearsals for Barrowland singing Ego a Go Go, I thought, ‘no boy band member has ever left and gone, they’re all c****.’ Only me! I went from feeling shamed to f****** ‘good for you, little Robbie.’”

Both Robbie and former member Jason Orange were reportedly sent advance copies of the documentary before its release.

At the premiere, Mark Owen told the Manchester Evening News: “We managed to get it to Rob and Jason. Whether they watched it is another thing.”

Gary Barlow added that the group wanted the series to celebrate, not reopen, old wounds. “A lot of the things people will be talking about, we addressed years ago. What you’re seeing now is real relationships — ones that have lasted 35 years.

Take That relive their 90s memories and blind rank their iconic hits!

"There have been ups and downs, but there’s love there too. We didn’t want this to undo any of that. It’s a celebration.”

Robbie’s reflection comes as Take That step back into the spotlight with the Netflix documentary, a three-part series offering fans unprecedented access to the band’s story.

Combining never-before-seen footage, including clips filmed by Howard Donald over 35 years, the documentary explores the band’s dizzying rise, their breakups, reunions, and the personal struggles behind the fame.

Directed by David Soutar, the series was made with the group’s full blessing and, notably, full editorial control handed over to the filmmakers.

One of the most emotional moments comes from Gary Barlow, who opens up about his battle with bulimia following the band’s split in 1996 and his painful rivalry with Robbie during that time.

Take That | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sharing unseen photographs and raw memories, Gary recalled the isolation that came after fame faded: “There was a period of 13 months where I didn’t leave the house once. I’d started to put weight on, and the more weight I put on, the less people recognised me. I thought, this is good — this is what I’ve been waiting for. A normal life.”

But that mindset spiralled into disordered eating. “One day, I thought, ‘I’ve eaten too much, I need to get rid of this food.’ You think it’s only once, then suddenly you’re walking down that corridor again and again,” he said. “I thought, is this what I’m going to be doing forever?”

By 2003, Gary had begun to turn his life around. “I just went, ‘No, I’m not having this any more. I’m going to change. I want to change, and I’m determined that this is not who I’ve become,’” he said. “It only took a few years to get that low, but it took me ten to get back to who I wanted to be.”

