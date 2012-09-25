Robbie Williams to take baby Teddy on tour

The proud daddy is taking his newborn daughter and wife Ayda on tour with him

Robbie has just become a father for the first time and he clearly can't bear to be parted from his newborn baby daughter Theodora.

The star has in fact decided to take his little girl on tour with him.

'It'll be easy to tour with the baby' said Williams to the Sun newspaper 'We travel privately. There'll be mummy, nanny, baby and me'.

Robbie, whose new album Take The Crown is released on November 5th, plans to tour extensively in 2013.