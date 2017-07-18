Robbie Williams Flashes Fans With THOSE Famous Tiger Pants During Jaw-Dropping Gig

Robbie's drool-worthy display comes after he appeared completely starkers on the cover of his new album.

If there's one person who knows how to entertain a crowd, it's Robbie Williams, and the cheeky singer got his fans all fired up after stripping down to his pants on stage.

The 43-year-old star headlined during a live performance at the Collisioni Festival in Barolo, Italy, on Monday night where he treated his fans to a string of his hits and an eye-popping display of his, ahem, nether regions.

Showing off his muscular figure in a tank top and a kilt, Robbie shockingly stripped off his bottoms to reveal the infamous tiger pants he wore in his 2000 music video for 'Rock DJ.'

As if that wasn't enough, the cocky singer (excuse the pun!) began teasing the crowd and thrusting his pelvis at the crowd.

Of course, fans went wild, taking to social media to share videos and clips of the racy scenes.

The sizzling cover art, sees Robbie scaling a tree absolutely starkers, with his bum in full moon!

(Picture: Getty Images/Dave J Hogan) Robbie delighted fans at a concert in London by stripping down to his tiger pants during his performance at iTunes Festival

Robbie's antics are similar to the racy performance he put on during his gig at iTunes Festival in London in 2015.

We wouldn't expect anything less from the cheeky singer!