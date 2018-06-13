Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field: Children, net worth and marriage revealed

By Sam Lucas

Take That's Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have become quite the power couple on X Factor - here's everything you need to know from their kids to net worth.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field have had a busy 12 months from welcoming their third child via surrogate to appearing on The X Factor together.

Not only that, their eldest daughter was a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie's royal wedding and Robbie performed at the Russia world cup opening ceremony.

Being so in the public, everyone is looking closer at the new power couple on the scene. Here's everything you need to know from their children together, their net worth and their marriage:

Who is Robbie’s wife Ayda Field?

Robbie’s wife Ayda is an American TV actress and a panelist on ITV’s Loose Women.

After getting together in 2006, Robbie and Ayda later got married in 2010 and share two children, Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rose, 5, and Charlton ‘Charlie’ Valentine, 3.

PA

She was born in LA to Turkish father Haldun Evecan and movie producer mother, Gwen Field and is best known in the US for her role as Angela Moroni on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives.

In 2016, she bagged a role on British comedy series Fresh Meat as Rosa, as well as the British drama series Paranoid playing, Sheri. In the same year she joined Loose Women as a guest panelist.

What is Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s net worth?

Robbie’s estimated net worth is £155million - made through record album sales, tours and his range of businesses.

Meanwhile, Ayda’s net worth is estimated at being £26.4million thanks to her acting jobs and TV presenting appearances.

Instagram

In total the pair have an estimated net worth of over £180million.

Where do Robbie Williams and Ayda Field live?

According to reports, Robbie bought a £17million mansion from the family of the late film director Michael Winner in December 2013.

Since the move he spent many years renovating the building, which led to a number of complaints from neighbours, over the building works.

Despite having to withdraw proposals to revamp the building twice, he finally got his way in July 2015, and was granted planning permission.

Upon his move to England, Robbie put his previous Beverly Hills mansion on the market for £9million.

Who are Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s children?

Robbie and Ayda have three kids together, Theodora ‘Teddy’ Rose, 5, Charlton ‘Charlie’ Valentine, 3 and new daughter Colette 'Coco' Josephine Williams who they welcomed via surrogate.

Whilst they share a number of adorable videos and pictures of their kids on holidays and having family fun at home, Robbie and Ayda always ensure their faces are not seen.

Speaking on the topic on Loose Women, Ayda explained: "We never show their faces, it's really important to us.

“We're really proud and we want to share absolutely everything but there's a law in this country that they can't put pictures up of kids in the papers unless you're posting their faces.

