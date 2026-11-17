Robert Pattinson facts: Age, height, films, fiancé and children revealed

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next actor to play James Bond, taking over one of cinema's most famous roles from Daniel Craig. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

What other movies has Robert Pattinson been in? And who is his girlfriend? Here's everything you need to know about the new James Bond including his net worth.

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Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next actor to play James Bond, taking over one of cinema's most famous roles from Daniel Craig.

The British actor was officially unveiled as the new 007 by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, 2026, bringing an end to years of speculation over who would succeed Craig.

Robert will star in the next instalment of the long-running spy franchise, working alongside acclaimed filmmaker Denis Villeneuve, who will direct the film, and Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who is writing the screenplay.

The appointment marks another major milestone in a career that has seen him move from teenage heartthrob in Twilight to one of Hollywood's most intriguing leading men.

Here's everything you need to know about Robert including his age, where he's from, his girlfriend and net worth as he takes on the biggest role of his career.

Robert Pattinson was officially unveiled as the new 007 by Amazon MGM Studios on November 16, 2026. Picture: Getty

Who is Robert Pattinson and how old is he?

Age: 40

40 From: Barnes, London

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986, in Barnes, south-west London, where he grew up with his parents, Clare and Richard, and his two older sisters, Victoria and Elizabeth.

His mother worked for a modelling agency, while his father ran a business importing vintage cars from the US.

He attended Tower House School, an all-boys preparatory school in East Sheen, where he took part in several school plays.

He later moved to the Harrodian School in Barnes, which he described as an "artsy" environment. English was reportedly his favourite subject, and he initially considered studying international relations at university.

As a child, Robert was interested in music and learned to play the piano and guitar.

He initially hoped to become a musician rather than an actor, and as a teenager performed at open-mic nights around London's Soho.

He also went through a skateboarding phase, although he later admitted he was never particularly convincing at it.

Robert Pattinson was born on May 13, 1986, and has always had an interest in performing. Picture: Getty

In 2005, aged 19, he landed the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire . Picture: Getty

How tall is Robert Pattinson?

Robert Pattinson is approximately 6ft 1in (185cm) tall.

How did Robert Pattinson become famous?

Robert's route into acting was somewhat unconventional. His father encouraged him to join the Barnes Theatre Club as a teenager, partly because he thought there would be pretty girls there.

Pattinson later joked: "That was only because he saw a bunch of pretty girls who were going to it, and said, 'Hey Rob, you've got to go to that.'"

He soon discovered a passion for performing and appeared in several amateur productions, including Tess of the d'Urbervilles.

It was during one of these performances that he caught the attention of a casting agent, who helped him secure an audition for Vanity Fair (2004), starring Reese Witherspoon.

Although his scenes were ultimately cut from the film, the experience opened the door to further opportunities. In 2005, aged 19, he landed the role of Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.

He had originally planned to study international relations at university, but the film's lengthy production schedule changed his plans. As he later explained: "The Harry Potter I worked on took 11 months."

His appearance as the popular Hogwarts student brought him wider recognition, but it was his casting as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise in 2008 that transformed him into a global star.

The five-film saga Twilight became a huge commercial success for Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart. Picture: Alamy

Robert Pattinson's casting as vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise in 2008 transformed him into a global star. Picture: Alamy

What films has Robert Pattinson been in?

After finding fame in Harry Potter and Twilight, Robert deliberately sought out more unconventional roles, working with independent filmmakers to demonstrate his range beyond blockbuster franchises.

His performances in films including Cosmopolis (2012), The Rover (2014), Good Time (2017) and High Life (2018) helped establish his reputation as a versatile actor.

He returned to mainstream Hollywood with Christopher Nolan's science-fiction thriller Tenet in 2020, before taking on another iconic character.

In 2022, Pattinson made his debut as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman, replacing Ben Affleck as the latest actor to portray the superhero on the big screen.

His more recent projects have included The Drama, opposite Zendaya, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and the third instalment of the Dune franchise.

He is also set to reprise his role as Batman in The Batman: Part II, expected in 2028.

In 2022, Pattinson made his debut as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman. Picture: Alamy

Who is Robert Pattinson's partner?

Robert has been in a relationship with British actress, model and singer Suki Waterhouse since 2018.

The couple were first romantically linked after being spotted together in London, but have generally kept their relationship away from the spotlight.

Suki has appeared in films including Love, Rosie, The Bad Batch and Daisy Jones & The Six, as well as pursuing a career in music.

The pair made their relationship public with a red-carpet appearance at the Dior Men Fall 2023 show in December 2022.They became engaged in 2023, although they have largely kept details of their plans private.

Suki has previously suggested any wedding celebration would be a big affair rather than a low-key occasion.

Robert Pattinson has been in a relationship with British actress, model and singer Suki Waterhouse since 2018. Picture: Getty

Does Robert Pattinson have children?

Yes. Robert and Suki have one daughter together, born in March 2024.

The actress confirmed the arrival of their first child in April 2024, sharing a photograph of herself holding their newborn on Instagram alongside the caption: "Welcome to the world angel."

She subsequently revealed during a performance at Coachella that their baby was a girl. The couple have chosen to keep their daughter's name and other personal details private.

Pattinson has occasionally spoken about becoming a father, describing the experience as something that has changed his outlook on life and work.

Speaking at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025, he said having a baby had given him an unexpected source of energy and inspiration, adding that it had reinvigorated the way he approached his work.

His appointment as the next James Bond is expected to further boost his earnings, although the financial details of his deal have not been officially disclosed. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

What is Robert Pattinson's net worth?

Robert Pattinson has an estimated net worth of £60 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Much of his fortune comes from his starring role in the five-film Twilight franchise, which reportedly earned him more than £38 million in salary and box-office bonuses.

He has also made money from blockbuster films including The Batman, as well as his long-running partnership with luxury fashion house Dior.

His appointment as the next James Bond is expected to further boost his earnings, although the financial details of his deal have not been officially disclosed.

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