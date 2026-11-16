Robert Pattinson confirmed as new James Bond as first-look image is released

Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond, with the actor officially unveiled as the new 007 in a major announcement. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Robert Pattinson has been named the seventh actor to play 007.

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Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the next James Bond, with the actor officially unveiled as the new 007 in a major announcement.

The Batman star was announced by Amazon MGM Studios at 15:00 GMT on Monday, November 16, ending months of speculation over who would take over one of cinema's most famous roles.

Shortly after the announcement, the official James Bond social media accounts shared a first-look image of Pattinson in character.

Dressed in a black tuxedo and holding a gun, the actor cuts a familiar figure as the iconic British secret agent.

A short video accompanying the announcement also showed Pattinson in the role, before ending with the words: "James Bond will return."

Pattinson, 40, will become the seventh actor to play Bond in the official film franchise, following in the footsteps of Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Craig's final outing as 007 came in 2021's No Time To Die, bringing his 15-year run as the secret agent to an end.

Who was in the running to play James Bond?

Before Robert Pattinson was confirmed as the new 007, several British actors had been linked to the coveted role.

Among the names reportedly in contention were Fantastic Beasts star Callum Turner, The Crown actor Josh O'Connor and Slow Horses star Jack Lowden, who were reported to have taken part in screen tests.

Dev Griffin chats to The Batman stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Pattinson and The Great actor Nicholas Hoult were later reported as late additions to the casting process, having also auditioned for the role.

Other actors linked to the speculation included One Direction star Harry Styles, who reportedly held discussions about the part, and Theo James, although he had played down the possibility of taking on the role.

Robert Pattinson has been in a relationship with Suki Waterhouse (pictured) since 2018. Picture: Getty

There had also been years of speculation surrounding Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who was widely tipped as a potential successor to Daniel Craig.

Ultimately, it was Pattinson who landed the part, beating a field of high-profile contenders to become the next James Bond.