Are Robert Pattinson and Suki waterhouse engaged? A full timeline of their relationship

27 April 2026, 16:19

Is Robert Pattinson officially off the market? Rumour has it the famously private star may have secretly married longtime partner Suki Waterhouse (pictured)
Is Robert Pattinson officially off the market? Rumour has it the famously private star may have secretly married longtime partner Suki Waterhouse (pictured). Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A private romance that began in 2018 has sparked ongoing speculation after years of low-key milestones.

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Is Robert Pattinson officially off the market? Rumour has it the famously private star may have secretly married longtime partner Suki Waterhouse.

The couple, who were first linked in July 2018 after being spotted on a cinema date in London, have built their relationship largely behind closed doors.

From early birthday celebrations with friends like Cara Delevingne to quiet double dates with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, their romance has unfolded in glimpses rather than headlines.

Robert Pattinson himself has long been vocal about protecting that privacy, once explaining: “If you let people in, it devalues what love is.”

And yet, a recent comment from the star has been enough to send speculation into overdrive.

Here's a full timeline break-down of Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse's relationship:

The couple, who were first linked in July 2018 after being spotted on a cinema date in London, have built their relationship largely behind closed doors (pcitured in 2020)
The couple, who were first linked in July 2018 after being spotted on a cinema date in London, have built their relationship largely behind closed doors (pcitured in 2020). Picture: Getty

July 2018 – January 2019: A low-key beginning

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse were first linked in July 2018 after being seen leaving a cinema together in London.

On January 11, 2019, Pattinson attended Waterhouse’s 27th birthday at Casa Cruz in London, where guests reportedly included Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson and Liv Tyler.

Shortly afterwards, the pair were photographed holding hands in public.

April – May 2019: A private courtship

Robert Pattinson referred to the relationship publicly for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times on April 28, 2019.

He said: “If you let people in, it devalues what love is,” and added: “If you put up a wall, it ends better.”

In May, Suki and Robert marked his birthday at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Later that month, they were seen on a double date with Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, where an onlooker told Us Weekly they were “laughing and talking.”

Robert Pattinson referred to the relationship publicly for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times on April 28, 2019 (pictured in 2022)
Robert Pattinson referred to the relationship publicly for the first time in an interview with The Sunday Times on April 28, 2019 (pictured in 2022). Picture: Getty
On December 3, 2022, they made their first official red-carpet appearance together at the Dior menswear show in Giza (pictured)
On December 3, 2022, they made their first official red-carpet appearance together at the Dior menswear show in Giza (pictured). Picture: Getty

2020 – 2022: Limited public appearances

In January 2020, engagement speculation began after Suki was seen wearing a gold band at a Dior event in Paris, neither commented publicly.

Over the following two years, the couple made a few public appearances and shared limited details about their relationship.

In February 2022, Robert spoke about Suki in a GQ interview, recalling her emotional reaction to The Batman: “She held my hand… and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!’”

On December 3, 2022, they made their first official red-carpet appearance together at the Dior menswear show in Giza.

Suki later wrote: “Will never forget this show, under the stars and in front of the Pyramids of Giza, one of the Seven Wonders of the World.”

The couple pictured at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.
The couple pictured at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City. Picture: Getty
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse behind the scenes at The Met Gala in 2023.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse behind the scenes at The Met Gala in 2023. Picture: Getty

2023: Glimpses of the relationship

On February 21, 2023, Suki opened up about her relationship with Robert, telling The Times: “I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I’m going back to see him.

"Then he’ll come out for a couple of days,” Suki said. “I’m shocked that I’m so happy with someone for nearly five years.”

She continued, “I’m always incredibly excited when I see his name pop up [on my phone] or even a text, and I think he feels the same about me. We’ve always got so much to say, and I find him hilarious.”

Suki, who was raised in a comparable affluent area of southwest London to Robert, has also reflected on how unlikely their pairing once seemed based on where they each came from.

“We always say that I never, ever would have thought I’d go out with a boy from Barnes,” she says, “and he didn’t think he’d go out with a girl from Chiswick.”

The couple picturded in October 2024, months after becoming parents.
The couple picturded in October 2024, months after becoming parents to their daughter. Picture: Getty

2024: Pregnancy and birth

Suki confirmed her pregnancy on November 19, 2023 during a performance, saying: “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on… I’m not sure it’s working.”

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter, on March 26, 2024, after being photographed with a newborn, but they have not publicly shared further details.

In July 2024, Suki told British Vogue that Pattinson is “the dad I could have hoped for.”

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse pictured in LA in March 2026.
Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse pictured in LA in March 2026. Picture: Getty

Robert later said of parenthood: “I wasn’t the biggest fan of kids before. I didn’t mind them. I would tolerate them. [Laughs] But it’s the most fun thing,” he said.

“I think it’s absolutely wonderful. And you’re suddenly like...well, everyone does seem to think their kid is the coolest kid. I definitely think, I’m like, Yeah, my kid, you can actually hang with her. She’s great.”

Does Zendaya know how tennis actually works now? 🎾

2025 – 2026: Public appearances and speculation

In March 2026, during the Drama press line, Robert took part in a red-carpet interview with Extra alongside his co-star, Zendaya.

When both actors were asked what the biggest secret they had ever kept was, Zendaya replied, “nothing comes to mind."

Robert Pattinson then turned to Zendaya and said, “It’s the same one that you have,” while smiling, a comment that was quickly picked up online and interpreted by some viewers as possible marriage speculation.

Watch the clip of Robert Pattinson hinting about marriage, below:

#Zendaya has been keeping a big SECRET! (And so has #RobertPattinson!) ☺️🤫

The exchange gained further attention because Zendaya is facing ongoing public rumours about a secret marriage to Tom Holland, which she has not confirmed.

There has yet been no confirmation from either Robert Pattinson or Suki Waterhouse on their marital status. Watch this space...

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