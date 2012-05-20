Robin Gibb passes away at the age of 62

The Bee Gees singer has sadly passed away after a battle with cancer

The star had been fighting colon and liver cancer.

Over a glittering career, Robin sold over 200 million records worldwide with the Bee Gees, the band he formed with brothers Maurice and Barry.

The British group was born in 1958 and went on to have huge success with hits such as 'How Deep Is Your Love', 'Tragedy' and 'Staying Alive'.

The Bee Gees famously wrote the soundtrack for popular 70s film 'Saturday Night Fever' starring John Travolta and became one of the biggest bands of all time.

Their songs were covered by many artists, including Take That and Steps.

Gibb is survived by his wife Dwina and three children.