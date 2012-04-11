Robin Gibb too ill for concert

The Bee Gees star was unable to attend the London premiere of his Titanic concert because he is ill, says his son.

In a statement read out at Westminster Central Hall, Robin-John Gibb revealed that his father is in hospital, and that he 'sends all his love'.



'We are all praying for him and hoping he has a speedy recovery,' added the pop star's son.



The singer had been set to perform a new song - Don't Cry Alone - at the Titanic Requiem concert, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ship sinking.

The requiem was composed by father and son, and performed by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Since November last year, Robin has undergone chemotherapy for liver cancer and intestinal surgery.