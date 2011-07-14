'Rocket Man's' message to astronauts

The astronauts taking part in NASA's last space shuttle flight have received best wishes from the original 'Rocket Man'.

Elton John's special message was beamed up by NASA - as well as part of his song which was inspired by space exploration.



All four shuttle astronauts gathered for the wake-up song - and were joined by the six residents of the International Space Station.

Sir Elton said: "Good morning, Atlantis, this is Elton John. We wish you much success on your mission and a huge thank you to all the men and women at Nasa who worked on the shuttle for the last three decades."



Atlantis' commander, Christopher Ferguson replied: "Elton John. Music legend. Wow. That is absolutely fantastic".



Rocket Man was on Nasa's Top 40 list of wake-up music for public voting earlier this year.



It won more than 4,300 votes for 17th place.