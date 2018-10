Rod Steward's Vegas residency

The musician has signed a multi-million dollar deal to take up residency in Sin City

Stewart will play 18 concerts at Caesars Palace, with more added as gigs sell out.

The intimate shows -where fans will be no more than 120 feet from the stage - are thought to be a 40 million dollar pay day for Rod.

The residency, called Rod Stewart: The Hits, kicks off in August.