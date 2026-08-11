Rod Stewart, 81, becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby welcomes baby boy

11 August 2026, 06:51

Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child.
Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child. Picture: Instagram/RubyStewart

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Maggie May hitmaker's family continues to grow as Ruby, 39, announces the arrival of her second son.

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Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family, becoming a grandfather for the sixth time after his daughter Ruby gave birth to her second child.

Ruby Stewart, 39, announced the arrival of her son on Instagram, revealing that she and fiancé Jake Kalick had named him Levi Rhodes Kalick.

The baby was born at 6.58pm on August 4, weighing 9lb and measuring 20 inches, with Ruby sharing a series of photographs introducing her newborn to the world.

In an emotional announcement, she explained that the name Levi had a particularly sentimental meaning.

“His name Levi means My Heart,” she wrote, adding that his arrival had made the family's hearts “10 times the size”.

For Rod, the arrival marks another chapter in a role he has previously spoken about with considerable enthusiasm.

When his daughter Kimberly Stewart gave birth to his first grandchild, Delilah, in 2011, Rod could barely contain his excitement.

“I'm a grandfather now,” he told USA Today at the time. “I've been going around blabbing that for hours now.”

He also described becoming a grandfather as bringing him indescribable joy, telling E! News: “My joy is indescribable.”

More than a decade later, Rod has clearly embraced grandparenthood — and has shown a particular fondness for Ruby's first son, Otis.

In 2023, shortly after Ruby welcomed Otis, Rod shared a photograph of himself with the youngster and his grandson Louie, who is the son of his son Liam Stewart.

In a playful caption, the football-loving singer wrote: “Louie on the right wing — Otis on the left wing — Grandad down the middle.”

“Seeing Otis and Levi meet for the first time might have been the greatest experience of my life so far,” Ruby said.

She also revealed that three-year-old Otis had already taken to his new role, describing him as “the best big brother”.

“We are already so in love with this sweet boy,” she added.

Rod Stewart pictured with children (LtoR): Sean Stewart, Kimberly Stewart, Ruby Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster in 2006.
Rod Stewart pictured with children (LtoR): Sean Stewart, Kimberly Stewart, Ruby Stewart and wife Penny Lancaster in 2006. Picture: Getty

The announcement marks another milestone for Rod Stewart, 81, whose family has continued to grow across his eight children and several generations.

Now Otis has a new teammate of his own in baby Levi.

Ruby's pregnancy was announced in April, when she debuted her bump at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, where her famous father was performing.

She shared photographs from the event showing herself cradling her bump in a black patterned dress.

The family gathering also offered another baby surprise as Ruby's half-sister Kimberly, 46, attended the festival with the son she gave birth to the previous year, making his public debut in a photograph shared on Instagram.

Ruby and Jake became engaged in early 2023, just weeks after announcing they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Otis that May.

Reflecting on motherhood after his birth, Ruby described the feeling as “unlike any other love I've ever known”.

Jake has now celebrated the arrival of their second child, commenting “Boy mom” beneath Ruby's announcement.

Ruby's half-sister Renee also shared her congratulations, writing: “Levi. Love you guys.”

The new arrival comes as Rod's already large family continues to grow across the generations, with Ruby's mother, former model Kelly Emberg, was also pictured celebrating the new arrival, cradling her grandson alongside his paternal grandmother.

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