Romeo Beckham's ex Kim Turnbull breaks silence on Brooklyn romance rumours in scathing statement

16 June 2025, 17:02

Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham
Romeo Beckaham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull has spoken out regarding romance rumours with Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram/@kim_turnbull/Getty/Alamy

By Hope Wilson

Following months of rumours, Kim Turnbull has revealed whether she and Brooklyn were ever in a romantic relationship.

Romeo Beckham's ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull has spoken out regarding her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham after rumours of an alleged romance came to light.

Whilst the Beckham family appear to be embroiled in a 'feud', with the eldest Beckham child reportedly wanting "no contact" with his parents, Kim has now released a statement quashing any speculation she has been romantically involved with Brooklyn.

Taking to Instagram, Kim began: "I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on."

She continued: "I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

Remeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull dated for seven months
Remeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull dated for seven months. Picture: Getty

Kim added: "Nothing between us has occurred further than a school friendship at age 16.

"I would like to remove myself from the ongoing conversation and set the record straight for the sake of everyone involved."

Whispers of a relationship between Kim and Brooklyn started when the 24-year-old began dating Romeo in late 2024.

Whilst the pair shared a similar friendship group, there was no concrete evidence Brooklyn and Kim embarked on anything other than a platonic relationship.

Kim Turnbull clarified her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham
Kim Turnbull clarified her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram/@kim_turnbull

This dramatic clarification comes after Romeo and Kim went their separate ways in early June, with sources telling Daily Mail: "Romeo and Kim are both young and they had a lovely time together but at that age things don’t always last forever and they decided to split up.

"They have been friendly since and have even been at the same venues. It’s a huge shame, particularly as David and Victoria really adored her and thought she made Romeo happy but it wasn’t to be. It happened a couple of weeks ago and relations have remained friendly between them.

"David and Victoria would hate for the view to be that they split because of Nicola and Brooklyn because that simply isn’t the case.

"The fact is that Kim has got a really busy career as a DJ and Romeo has a busy work life too, there is lots of travelling for both of them at having a relationship at this time isn’t all that conducive to their lives."

Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbull appear to have had an &squot;"amicable" split
Romeo Beckham and Kim Turnbullappear to have had an '"amicable" split. Picture: Instagram/Romeo Beckham

This statement comes after Brooklyn appeared to snub his dad David on Father's Day, choosing not to acknowledge the 50-year-old's emotional post to him.

Taking to Instagram, David wrote: "My most important & favourite job in life is being a dad... I'm so proud of all of you and like daddy ( sorry boys ) tells you every single day I will always be here for you no matter what... Mummy thank you for doing the most important part and making me a father there is no greater gift in life than making me a dad... Happy Father's Day... I love you kiddies more than you could imagine.. 🩷🩷🩷🩷"

Cruz replied to his dad, writing: "You mean the world to us and inspire us every single day dad I love you."

While Romeo added: "Love you always 🤍🤍🤍🤍"

Notably Brooklyn remained absent from the comment section and did not post a separate tribute to his dad, despite doing so in the past.

David Beckham shared a Father's Day post on Instagram however Brooklyn Beckham did not respond
David Beckham shared a Father's Day post on Instagram however Brooklyn Beckham did not respond. Picture: Instagram/David Beckham

The rift within the family is rumoured to have started around the time of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding.

A source close to the family told HELLO!: "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

Insiders have also claimed Brooklyn has said he wants "no contact" with his family, with sources telling Page Six: "Brooklyn told his family he wants no contact and he’s not responding to those that try to connect."

