Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend? Relationship details revealed

Romeo Beckham has been dating Kim Turnbull for around a year now. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

David and Victoria Beckham's son is back dating model and DJ Kim Turnbull but who is she? Here's everything you need to know including what happened with brother Brooklyn.

Romeo Beckham is used to making headlines thanks to his parents David and Victoria Beckham but now it's his romantic life that has got everyone talking - especially as he's back with his ex-girlfriend.

The second oldest child of the Beckham's, Romeo, 23, is said to be back in a relationship with model and DJ, Kim Turnbull. The same girlfriend who is believed to have once had a connection with big brother Brooklyn and reportedly contributed to the ongoing family feud.

Romeo and Kim briefly split in 2025 before being spotted on a romantic weekend in Paris in October 2025, letting everyone know they were back to boyfriend and girlfriend status.

So who is Romeo's partner Kim? How long have they been together? And how did they meet? Here's their full relationship history.

Romeo Beckham and girlfriend Kim Turnbull briefly split in the summer of 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull?

Kim, aged 24, is a model and DJ from London. It's believed she started modelling in 2017 and has worked on huge fashion campaigns such as Tommy Hilfiger, Rimmel London and Ellesse.

On the DJ side of things, she's hosted gigs across the world including London, Lagos and Paris.

Kim comes from a family with similar creative talent as her dad, Alex Turnbull has also worked in music, films and the record label business.

How did Romeo and girlfriend Kim Turnbull meet?

How the pair met has never been fully revealed but it's believed his older brother Brooklyn knew her before.

How long have Romeo and Kim Turnbull been together?

The couple went Instagram official in November 2024 after the rumour mill started to swirl with reports just months before.

Taking things seriously, Kim become a regular face at celebrity events alongside the Beckham family, even attending VB's Paris fashion show in March 2025.

After seven months of dating, Romeo and Kim reportedly split this summer with sources suggesting the current family divide put too much pressure on their relationship. However, pictures of them in Paris holding hands in October reveals they're back on.

Romeo Beckham was pictured holding hands with Kim Turnbull in Paris in October revealing they're officially an item again. Picture: Getty

What happened with Romeo Beckham's girlfriend and brother Brooklyn?

Reports suggest the source of the family feud between Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz and his parents comes down to Romeo's girlfriend Kim.

It's believed that Brooklyn and Kim had a connection in their teenage years, something she denies, which caused issues for the newlyweds. Reports suggest Nicola felt 'uncomfortable' around Kim while Brooklyn was concerned about her intentions.

