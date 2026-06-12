Romeo Beckham makes heartfelt statement about brother Brooklyn following family feud

12 June 2026, 14:38

Romeo Beckham has reached out to his brother Brooklyn ahead of their family celebrations
Romeo Beckham has reached out to his brother Brooklyn ahead of their family celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

David Beckham is celebrating a major career milestone in Hollywood and his son Romeo is hoping it could heal their family rift with Brooklyn Beckham.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Romeo Beckham has made a hopeful and heartfelt comment towards his brother Brooklyn following their on-going family feud.

With a major family event happening in Hollywood this weekend for David Beckham, the model is hoping it's a moment that could bring their family back together.

Speaking about his dad's upcoming star being put on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Romeo, aged 23, was asked in the street by a reporter whether his older sibling Brooklyn would attend.

In a video obtained by Hello!, Romeo is smiling as he delivers an optimistic response while giving the aspiring chef a passing message.

David Beckham is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
David Beckham is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

He simply responded: "I hope so. We love him. We love him."

The whole Beckham family, including Victoria, Cruz and Harper are currently in Los Angeles to watch the football legend get his star. This will mark another important family milestone their oldest child will miss following the fall out.

Brooklyn broke his silence on the family rift in January 2026 where he claimed his parents put brand Beckham above anything else. He also made allegations that mum, dad and siblings were not fond of his wife Nicola Peltz and that he had been "controlled" by them.

He also boldly added he did not want to reconcile with his family and pleaded for them to stop attempting to communicate with him.

Since then, his brothers Cruz and Romeo have offered multiple olive branches while putting on a united front with their parents and sister Harper.

The Beckham family have been the subject of reports and allegations for the past 12 months
The Beckham family have been the subject of reports and allegations for the past 12 months. Picture: Getty

Family friend Gordon Ramsay has also had his say on the Beckhams describing the situation as "very difficult". He said: "Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn."

The top British chef also admitted he has kept his relationship with Brooklyn declaring: "I love him – his heart is incredible."

Brooklyn and wife Nicola have remained quiet on the situation since he made his shocking statement earlier this year.

Read more showbiz news here:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Love Island first look reveals high tensions following a fun game of truth and dare

Love Island first looks reveals the end for two couples following intense fire pit game

Love Island

Love Island's Mica has a strong family of connections

Love Island's Mica Harris comes from a very important and serious family

Love Island

Mollie King has opened up about her recovery after suffering a frightening health scare.

Mollie King issues heartfelt thank you after 'tough time' following collapse at home

The search for the next James Bond continues to dominate Hollywood conversation, and one name that repeatedly surfaces in discussions is actor Callum Turner.

James Bond rumoured actor Callum Turner breaks silence on Hollywood role

TV & Movies

Simba Kudyiwa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Simba Kudyiwa - age, job and TV dating show past revealed

Love Island

Tommy Murphy is starring in series 13 of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Tommy Murphy - age, job, Instagram and link to Aidan and Kavan revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury are yet to reveal their son's name.

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury will announce new baby’s name this weekend – here's when, where and how
Robyn Langton's mum Stacey said her daughter was worried about appearing on Love Island.

Love Island star Robyn's mum shares relatable reason why she almost turned down show

Love Island

Love Island's George Knight has finally revealed details around why he quit the show.

Love Island's George Knight shares details of shocking phone call that caused 'whirlwind exit'

Love Island

Heart Live in Ibiza with TK Maxx

Heart Live in Ibiza is back this summer! How to listen and win tickets to join us at Café Mambo

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Princess Anne will dress in her military uniform for this year's Trooping the Colour

Princess Anne's military experience and uniform explained

Royals

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are Kate Middleton and Prince William's three children

Kate Middleton and Prince William's children's full names, ages and royal titles

Royals

Prince William has a vast military career

Did Prince William serve in the military? Experience and medals revealed

Royals

Love Island has been extended by 15 minutes tonight to cover all the drama.

Love Island first look teases a secret Hideaway snog that no-one saw coming

Love Island

Fans hit back at trolls online who criticised Mikey's stage presence.

Boyzone fans defend Mikey Graham after star misses most of comeback concert

Music

Love Island bombshell George Knight has explained why he quit the show.

Love Island's George Knight explains emotional reason why he suddenly left the villa

Love Island

Actor Anthony Head, whose career spanned stage and screen for more than four decades, has died at the age of 72.

Buffy actor Anthony Head dies, aged 72

Clarkson's Farm is back with season five of the popular series

Clarkson's Farm season 5 episode release dates and times

TV & Movies

Chanelle Hayes has given fans a striking glimpse of her transformation, proudly showcasing her nine stone weight loss while soaking up the sun on holiday.

Chanelle Hayes reveals full body transformation after incredible nine-stone weight loss

Jennifer Aniston surprised fans by making a rare public reference to former husband Brad Pitt while reminiscing about Friends alongside co-star Lisa Kudrow.

Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment about Brad Pitt during intimate chat with Lisa Kudrow

TV & Movies

Shakira has spent more than three decades at the top of the music industry and remains one of the most successful Latin artists of all time.

Shakira facts: Age, songs, partner, children, net worth and more

All the Love Island 2026 stars who have quit, left or been dumped from the villa.

Who's been dumped from Love Island? Full list of 2026 stars who've left the villa so far

Love Island

Victoria Onanusi is starring in the 2026 series of Love Island.

Love Island 2026's Victoria Onanusi - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Love Island

Namibia Rosa entered Love Island series 13 as a bombshell.

Love Island 2026's Namibia Rosa - age, job, Instagram and where she's from revealed

Love Island

Love Island's Kavan Murphy entered as a bombshell in the first week

Love Island 2026's Kavan Murphy - age, job, brother and relationship history revealed

Love Island

Love Island 2026 welcomed Priya into the villa as a bombshell in week one

Love Island 2026's Priya Jaswal - age, job, where she's from and her bombshell strategy

Love Island