Romeo Beckham makes heartfelt statement about brother Brooklyn following family feud

Romeo Beckham has reached out to his brother Brooklyn ahead of their family celebrations. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

David Beckham is celebrating a major career milestone in Hollywood and his son Romeo is hoping it could heal their family rift with Brooklyn Beckham.

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Romeo Beckham has made a hopeful and heartfelt comment towards his brother Brooklyn following their on-going family feud.

With a major family event happening in Hollywood this weekend for David Beckham, the model is hoping it's a moment that could bring their family back together.

Speaking about his dad's upcoming star being put on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Romeo, aged 23, was asked in the street by a reporter whether his older sibling Brooklyn would attend.

In a video obtained by Hello!, Romeo is smiling as he delivers an optimistic response while giving the aspiring chef a passing message.

David Beckham is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Picture: Getty

He simply responded: "I hope so. We love him. We love him."

The whole Beckham family, including Victoria, Cruz and Harper are currently in Los Angeles to watch the football legend get his star. This will mark another important family milestone their oldest child will miss following the fall out.

Brooklyn broke his silence on the family rift in January 2026 where he claimed his parents put brand Beckham above anything else. He also made allegations that mum, dad and siblings were not fond of his wife Nicola Peltz and that he had been "controlled" by them.

He also boldly added he did not want to reconcile with his family and pleaded for them to stop attempting to communicate with him.

Since then, his brothers Cruz and Romeo have offered multiple olive branches while putting on a united front with their parents and sister Harper.

The Beckham family have been the subject of reports and allegations for the past 12 months. Picture: Getty

Family friend Gordon Ramsay has also had his say on the Beckhams describing the situation as "very difficult". He said: "Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn."

The top British chef also admitted he has kept his relationship with Brooklyn declaring: "I love him – his heart is incredible."

Brooklyn and wife Nicola have remained quiet on the situation since he made his shocking statement earlier this year.

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