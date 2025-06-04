Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

4 June 2025, 23:29

Romeo and Kim in March 2025
Romeo and Kim in March 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Romeo Beckham has reportedly split from his partner Kim Turnbull after their relationship "fizzled out".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It has been revealed that Romeo, 22, and Kim, 24, separated just three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about a Beckham family rift, as David's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, were thought to have been absent from the birthday celebrations.

Some reports claimed that Romeo's relationship with Kim was a factor in the alleged rift at one stage.

Romeo and Kim in 2025
Romeo and Kim in 2025. Picture: Getty

A family source told the Mirror: "They split a few weeks ago and it's all amicable and they are still friends."

According to the Daily Mail, the apparent break-up is "nothing to do" with Kim being blamed for the so-called family feud.

(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz
(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

As well as rumours of a family rift this year, it has been suggested that Romeo's brother Brooklyn had once been romantically linked to Kim. However, it has also been reported that in a now-deleted post, Cruz Beckham said the pair "never dated".

Kim and Romeo went public with their relationship in November, 20 months after his split from Mia Reagan, his partner of five years.

Kim was also previously linked to Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is the Tin Man, the Lion and the Scarecrow in Wicked?

Who are Tin Man, Scarecrow and Lion in Wicked? Original identities revealed

Fans are keen to know what happens in Wicked Part Two

What happens in Wicked For Good? Full storyline of part 2 explained

Date and time Wicked For Good trailer will be released in UK

Date and time 'Wicked: For Good' trailer will be released in UK

Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's

A-Ha singer Morten Harket has been diagnosed with Parkinson's, band confirms

Here's all the songs expected to be included in Wicked For Good

'Wicked: For Good' songs: Full list of original and new tracks performed in part 2

Jessie J has revealed she has been diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer

Jessie J, 37, bravely shares breast cancer diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Dani Harmer, 36, emotionally opens up about perimenopause diagnosis

Justin Bieber was once just a 12-year-old boy with a guitar, busking on the steps of a Theatre in Ontario, Canada.

Justin Bieber busking aged 12: The video that caught Scooter Braun's eye and started his career
Liz McClarnon has opened up about her fertility journey

Atomic Kitten's Liz McClarnon opens up about miracle baby joy after double miscarriage

Lilo & Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Lilo and Stitch dark fan theory will make you rethink the plot

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Temperatures could reach as high as 31C in the UK

UK temperatures will soar to 31°C very soon

Weather

Dani Dyer and her dad Danny Dyer danced at her wedding

Emotional moment Danny Dyer shares father-daughter wedding dance with Dani

Race Across The World star Sam Gardiner has passed away

Race Across The World's Sam Gardiner tragically dies in car crash aged 24

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

Unbeknownst to the group it would the last time they would sing with Liam Payne, who would pass away unexpectedly in October 2024.

Liam Payne's final moment with One Direction – and what the cameras didn't show

The role of Lord Voldemort is yet to be officially announced.

Tom Hiddleston tipped to play Voldemort in Harry Potter TV series

Taylor Swift was once just a 13-year-old with a guitar and a dream.

Taylor Swift singing her first song 'Lucky You' aged 13, before anyone knew her name

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan's friendship and feud explained

Richard Osman's hit novel has been adapted into a star-studded new film.

Richard Osman’s The Thursday Murder Club's first look trailer has been released

The Grand Tour is getting a makeover, with three new presenters fronting the show.

The Grand Tour’s new presenting line-up has been announced

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Conor Maynard shares real story behind Charlotte Chilton baby scandal

Farmhand Harriet addressed rumours one scene was 'faked for TV'.

Clarkson's Farm's Harriet Cowan reveals truth about 'fake' scene

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship
Georgia Jones has reportedly 'snubbed' her husband Danny

Danny Jones' wife Georgia delivers savage snub as the couple 'barely see each other'

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

Thursday Murder Club movie cast revealed: Who's starring in the Richard Osman book adaptation?