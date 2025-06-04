Romeo Beckham splits from girlfriend Kim Turnbull after seven months

Romeo and Kim in March 2025. Picture: Getty

By Tom Eames

Romeo Beckham has reportedly split from his partner Kim Turnbull after their relationship "fizzled out".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

It has been revealed that Romeo, 22, and Kim, 24, separated just three weeks after his father David Beckham's 50th birthday.

There has been much speculation in recent weeks about a Beckham family rift, as David's eldest son Brooklyn, 26, and his wife Nicola Peltz, 30, were thought to have been absent from the birthday celebrations.

Some reports claimed that Romeo's relationship with Kim was a factor in the alleged rift at one stage.

Romeo and Kim in 2025. Picture: Getty

A family source told the Mirror: "They split a few weeks ago and it's all amicable and they are still friends."

According to the Daily Mail, the apparent break-up is "nothing to do" with Kim being blamed for the so-called family feud.

(L-R) Mia Regan, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, David Beckham, Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. Picture: Getty

As well as rumours of a family rift this year, it has been suggested that Romeo's brother Brooklyn had once been romantically linked to Kim. However, it has also been reported that in a now-deleted post, Cruz Beckham said the pair "never dated".

Kim and Romeo went public with their relationship in November, 20 months after his split from Mia Reagan, his partner of five years.

Kim was also previously linked to Rocco Ritchie, the son of Madonna and Guy Ritchie.