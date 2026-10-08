Romesh Ranganathan facts: Real name, TV shows, wife and children revealed

8 October 2026, 19:52 | Updated: 8 October 2026, 19:55

Romesh Ranganathan is has made a huge name for himself on the comedy circuit
Romesh Ranganathan is has made a huge name for himself on the comedy circuit. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Who are comedian Romesh Ranganathan's family? And where is he from? Here's everything you need to know about the TV star.

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Romesh Ranganathan has become a popular face on both the TV and comedy circuit after first rising to fame in 2012 competing in the So You Think You're Funny competition.

With a signature deadpan humour that is both cynical and sarcastic, he often uses his own experiences and heritage at the root of his material.

Best friends with fellow comedian Rob Beckett, Romesh has been on successful sold out tours, hosted his own hit TV shows and regularly frequented on podcasts and comedy programmes.

Away from the stage, he has a wife and children and often asks his mum and brother to appear in some of his material.

Here's everything you need to know about Romesh from his age, real name, height, family life, net worth and more.

Romesh Ranganathan has won awards for his work in TV and comedy
Romesh Ranganathan has won awards for his work in TV and comedy. Picture: Getty

Who is Romesh Ranganathan and how old is he?

Age: 48

From: Crawley

Instagram: @romeshranga

Romesh was born in Crawley to his parents who had just moved from Sri Lanka to the UK. And while most of us only know him by this title, his real full name is actually Jonathan Romesh Ranganathan, a moniker he hardly ever uses.

You'll often see his mum and brother pop up in his comedy work but his father died in 2011. His parents split up when he was young with his father also going to prison for fraud.

Despite being hugely successful in the career he is famous for, he actually started off his adult life as a maths teacher, a role that gave him some really proud moments.

How tall is Romesh Ranganathan?

Romesh is approximately 6ft tall which is around 1.83 meters in height.

What TV shows and tours has Romesh Ranganathan done?

Romesh has a full CV when it comes to television shows, appearing regularly on the likes of Taskmaster and Would You Rather. He's also starred in:

  • Rob And Romesh Vs
  • Judge Romesh
  • The Raganation
  • The Misadventures of Romesh Ranganathan
  • Avoidance
  • Romantic Getaway
  • Last One Laughing

Away from the screen, he's also done a number of solo stand up tours including his current Romesh Ranganathan Will Change Your Life.

Romesh Ranganathan has been married to wife Leesa since 2009
Romesh Ranganathan has been married to wife Leesa since 2009. Picture: Getty

What is Romesh Ranganathan's net worth?

Thanks to his TV career and tours, Romesh has made a healthy fortune for himself. He also has his popular YouTube channel where he interviews fellow celebs.

All in all, Romesh has a net worth of around £4.5million.

Who is Romesh Ranganathan's wife and children?

Romesh is married to wife Leesa Ranganathan, a former drama teacher he met while working at the same school. They married in 2009 and have gone on to have three children together - Alex, Charlie and Theo.

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