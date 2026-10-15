Romesh Ranganathan's inspiring take on his eye condition

15 October 2026, 19:45

Romesh Ranganathan wearing a suit on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2026
Romesh Ranganathan has been very open and honest about his eye condition in the past. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What happened to Romesh Ranganathan's eye? Comedian opens up on his condition and admits the real reason he won't get it fixed.

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Romesh Ranganathan is busy taking over TV screens this end of 2026, starring on The Celebrity Traitors and his new series of Rob & Romesh Vs.

Increasing his celebrity profile even more, many fans, new and existing, are talking about his distinctive eye condition but for Romesh, it's a physical feature he has grown to love.

With a truly inspiring and positive take, the podcaster has always been open and honest about his eye which was caused by an eye infection when he was three years old. It left him with a drooping eyelid and a lazy eye on the right side of his face. The medical term is Ptosis.

But despite there being corrective surgeries for it, Romesh, aged 48, has previously said it's a part of who he is now and isn't something he wants to change.

Comedian Romesh has said he would never get his eye corrected as it's helped shape his career
Comedian Romesh has said he would never get his eye corrected as it's helped shape his career. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Katherine Ryan's podcast, What's My Age, in 2025, he said: "It's been put to me on a number of occasions that I could have my eye corrected. And I don't think I would ever do that.

"I think part of the reason I would never do that is I don't think I would have been a comedian if my eye wasn't like this."

Not only revealing that his eye lead to his career path of being a comedian (he was once a maths teacher) Romesh also said it's about changing the rules around beauty conceptions.

"I’ve read so many things saying ‘good looking is symmetrical’. That’s f***ed to me. That’s a dream," he added.

"I’ve had messages from people who’ve said either my kid or I have got a similar eye condition and it’s been really nice for me to see you on TV and do the things that your doing. If i was to correct it now it would be a bit of a betrayal."

Romesh Ranganathan has been an inspiration to other people with the same condition
Romesh Ranganathan has been an inspiration to other people with the same condition. Picture: Getty

During his discussion with Katherine, they also spoke about how it was important in the comedy world to have a unique appearance.

Not only is Romesh on two of TV's biggest shows right now, he is also finishing his own solo tour.

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