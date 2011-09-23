Ron and Hermione's on-screen kiss

The Harry Potter filmmakers have released the footage of Rupert Grint and Emma Watson's kiss.

It was one of the most iconic scenes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 when Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger shared a passionate kiss.



Their mutual love for each other finally came to fruition since their first embrace in the Chamber of Secrets, but it wasn't quite as glamorous for the actor's themselves, with Grint revealing that the preparation for that preparing for the scene felt "unnatural".



The clip is one of the many extras available on the Premium Limited Edition Box Set and Blu-ray edition of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, which is released on December 2nd.