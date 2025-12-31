Ronan Keating facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children, songs and career explained

By Giorgina Hamilton

Discover Ronan Keating’s journey from Dublin to global pop stardom.

Irish singer, songwriter, and broadcaster Ronan Keating first rose to fame as the frontman of 1990s boyband Boyzone, before carving out a hugely successful solo career.

With a career spanning more than 30 years, he’s sold over 25 million records worldwide, and become a familiar voice on radio and television.

Ronan has also won multiple awards, including Ivor Novello and MTV Europe awards, and is known for his long-running role as a presenter on The One Show.

Read on for everything you need to know about Ronan Keating’s life, career, family, and net worth.

Ronan first shot to fame in the early 1990s as one-fifth of the hugely popular boyband Boyzone (pictured, bottom right). Picture: Getty

How old is Ronan Keating and where is he from?

Age: 48 (born 3 March 1977)

From: Dublin, Ireland

Instagram: @rokeating

Ronan Patrick John Keating is an Irish singer, songwriter, and TV and radio presenter. The youngest of five children in a close-knit family, his mother, Marie, and father, Gerry, supported his early interest in music, and he began performing in local talent competitions and school shows from a young age.

Ronan first shot to fame in the early 1990s as one-fifth of the hugely popular boyband Boyzone, formed by manager Louis Walsh. The group included Keith Duffy, Stephen Gately, Mikey Graham, and Shane Lynch, alongside Ronan.

Boyzone quickly became one of the UK and Ireland’s biggest pop acts, scoring six number-one singles and four number-one albums, and establishing Ronan as one of the most recognisable voices in pop music.

Ronan Keating began performing in local talent competitions and school shows from a young age. Picture: Getty

Ronan Keating's songs and career highlights

After Boyzone’s initial split in 2000, Ronan launched a solo career that saw him achieve instant success.

His debut single 'When You Say Nothing At All', featured on the Notting Hill soundtrack, hit number one across multiple countries, and his debut solo album Ronan topped the UK charts.

Ronan Keating - When You Say Nothing At All

Among his most famous solo hits are 'Life Is a Rollercoaster', 'If Tomorrow Never Comes', 'Lovin’ Each Day', and 'The Long Goodbye.'

These tracks became radio staples throughout the 2000s and cemented his reputation as one of pop’s most enduring voices.

Ronan Keating - Life Is A Rollercoaster

He went on to release over 10 solo albums, including Destination, Bring You Home, and Twenty Twenty, and has toured the world as both a solo artist and with Boyzone, who reunited several times for anniversary tours.

Beyond music, Ronan became a familiar face on TV, serving as a judge on The X Factor Australia and appearing on shows like The Voice Kids UK.

Ronan became a familiar face on TV, serving as a judge on The X Factor Australia and appearing on shows like The Voice Kids UK (pictured). Picture: ITV

Over the years, Ronan has supported numerous charities, particularly cancer research, founding the Marie Keating Foundation in memory of his late mother.

Is Ronan Keating married and does he have children?

Ronan was first married to Yvonne Connolly from 1998 to 2015, and the couple share three children: Jack, Missy, and Ali.

Ronan married Australian producer and model Storm Uechtritz (pictured) in 2015. Picture: Getty

He later married Australian producer and model Storm Uechtritz (now Storm Keating) in 2015.

Together, they have two children, Cooper and Coco.

What is Ronan Keating’s net worth?

Ronan Keating’s estimated net worth is around £25 million, earned through his decades-long career in music, touring, presenting, and television.