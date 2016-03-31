Comic Genius Ronnie Corbett Passes Away Aged 85.

Comedian Ronnie Corbett has died aged 85 his publicist has confirmed.

Comic genius Ronnie Corbett has passed away at the the aged of 85, and is thought to have been surrounded by friends and family at the time of his death.

The loved entertainer was famed for his stand up comedy and starring alongside the late Ronnie Barker in 'The Two Ronnies' throughout the 1970s and 1980s.

Following Barker's death in 2005, Corbett continued to light up our screens as a regular on British TV and is perhaps best-known for his armchair "shaggy dog" sketches.

The pocket-sized comedian, who stood at just 5"1, spent his life starring in a string of shows with his most memorable solo projects including the sitcom 'Sorry!' and the game show 'Small Talk'.

His services to entertainment and charity were acknowledged by The Queen who awarded him an OBE, before giving him a CBE in 2012.

A spokesperson for the star said in a statement: "Ronnie Corbett CBE, one of the nation's best-loved entertainers, passed away this morning, surrounded by his loving family.

"They have asked that their privacy is respected at this very sad time."

It's thought Corbett had been suffering ill-health for a while and had been admitted to hospital in 2014 with gall bladder problems.

He leaves behind two daughters and Anne, his wife of 50 years. The couple celebrated their Golden wedding anniversary last year after marrying in 1965.

Fans have taken to Twitter to pay their tributes to the late comedian, with stars such as Jack Whitehall, Ricky Gervais and Lord Alan Sugar all paying their respects.

RIP Ronnie Corbett, what a brilliant and funny man he was. — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) March 31, 2016

RIP the lovely, funny legend Ronnie Corbett. It was an absolute honour & joy to have known him. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) March 31, 2016

Sad news about Ronnie Corbett, very funny man R.I.P — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) March 31, 2016

Another national treasure leaves us. A brilliant comedian and a genuinely lovely bloke. RIP Ronnie Corbett. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 31, 2016

Ronnie... You'll be sorely missed!