Rosie Huntington-Whiteley waiting for proposal

The Transformers 3 actress reveals crush on Prince Harry

The model-turned actress joked that she is waiting for Prince Harry to propose to her.

During an interview with US chatshow Live! With Regis and Kelly, Huntington-Whiteley said she thought Harry was very handsome and she was obsessed with him.

'I'm waiting for my proposal. I keep writing" joked the Brit.

Rosie is currently dating actor Jason Statham.