Ross Kemp facts: Age, height, wife, children and more revealed

8 October 2026, 19:50

Ross Kemp has become one of the most recognisable soap stars in his time
Ross Kemp has become one of the most recognisable soap stars in his time. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

Is Ross Kemp married? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to now about the TV star.

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Ross Kemp became a huge household name thanks to his portrayal of Grant Mitchell in hit soap, EastEnders.

Since his exit first exit in 1999, the actor has returned for various stints on the BBC show but has also made a name for himself as a presenter, hosting extreme documentaries on issues such as gangs, war and even pirates.

A huge name on television, Ross also has his own clothing line and has recently collaborated with Prince William as part of his work as an ambassador for the National Emergencies Trust.

Away from the spotlight, Ross is also a busy husband and a father.

Here's everything you need to know from his age, net worth, height and more.

Ross Kemp is famous for his time on EastEnders and his dangerous documentaries
Ross Kemp is famous for his time on EastEnders and his dangerous documentaries. Picture: Getty

Who is Ross Kemp and how old is he?

Age: 62

From: Barking, London

Instagram: @rosskemptv

Ross was always keen to get into acting and attend an academy ahead of landing his first role in Emmerdale Farm. However, it was his role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders, which he landed in 1990, that made him a household name.

Growing up in Rainham, London, Ross was the son of John Kemp, a military serviceman and police officer, and Jean Kemp, a hairdresser.

He also has a brother, Darren Kemp, who works as a documentary producer.

How tall is Ross Kemp?

Ross measures in at 5ft 10inches which is around 1.78m tall.

What are Ross Kemp's TV shows and what is his net worth?

Away from his time in soaps, Ross turned his attention to documentary making, looking into some difficult and dangerous situations. Some of his work includes:

  • Ross Kemp on Gangs
  • Ross Kemp in Afghanistan
  • Ultimate Force
  • Ross Kemp in the Middle East
  • Bridge of Lies
  • Ross Kemp Mafia and Britain
  • Ross Kemp Behind Bars
  • Ross Kemp's Britain

As a result of an incredible career on the screen, Ross has accumulated an estimated net worth of around £6million.

Ross Kemp is happily married to his Australia wife Renee who he has three children with
Ross Kemp is happily married to his Australia wife Renee who he has three children with. Picture: Getty

Who is Ross Kemp's wife?

Ross is married to Renee O'Brien, a corporate lawyer he met on a blind date in London. The pair married in a private ceremony in 2012.

Ross tends to keep his marriage out of the spotlight but has said her lack of knowledge about his role in EastEnders was a huge attraction for him. They often appear on red carpets together too.

Before Renee, Ross was married to newspaper editor Rebekah Brooks but they divorced officially in 2009.

Does Ross Kemp have children?

Ross is the proud father of three children he welcomed with wife Renee. They have twin daughters, Kitty and Ava, born in 2017, and son Leo born in 2015.

He also has another son with former partner and makeup artist Nicole Coleman who was born in 2010.

Speaking about his children in 2019, Ross said: "I'm very happy I've got my children and wouldn't have it any other way. I could have done it about a decade earlier though, I should've done.

"I was old, I was in my 40s, I was quite selfish before, in terms of you put yourself first, you look at what's going to be best for you and that totally goes out the window when you have children, you put your children way in front of everything."

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