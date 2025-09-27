Ross King facts: Age, real name TV shows, wife and more

Ross King is much loved in the showbiz world. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Zoe Adams

How did Ross King get famous? And is he married? Here's everything you need to know including how tall he is and his net worth.

Ross King is a regular face on our daytime TV shows as he presents the showbiz news sections on Lorraine.

Now, putting away his reporting cards for something altogether more glamorous, he will be donning his best sequin suits as he takes part in Strictly Come Dancing 2025.

Taking to the dance floor every Saturday night, Ross's professional and personal life has found itself under the spotlight.

Here's everything you need to know about Ross King from his age, height, his marriages and his TV shows and net worth.

Ross King has interviewed some of the biggest stars in showbiz like Dolly Parton. Picture: Ross King/Instagram

Who is Ross King?

Age: 63

From: Scotland

Instagram: @therossking

Originally from Scotland but now based in Los Angeles, Ross is most famous for his time as a showbiz reporter on Lorraine where he reports on all the latest celebrity scandals, red carpet events and awards ceremonies.

His real name is actually Derek Ross King but he revealed he chose to go by his middle name as Derek was what his parents used when he was naughty.

Always rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in the business, Ross has done huge interviews with the likes of Gary Barlow, Catherine Zeta Jones and Katy Perry to name but a few.

In 2018 he received an MBE from Queen Elizabeth for his services to broadcasting, the arts and charity and he's also a four-time Emmy winner.

How tall is Ross King?

Ross's height is unknown but fans have taken a logically guess and said he measures in at around 5ft8in. This is based on a picture of him with Take That's Gary who is of the same height.

What TV shows has Ross King done?

Also the showbiz reporter for Good Morning Britain, Ross is anywhere where Hollywood is. He has hosted many live TV coverages of red carpet events and in the US presented The Hollywood Christmas Parade. He also appeared as a judge on the World's Best.

Away from TV, Ross has a career on stage too including London’s The Rocky Horror Show and Summer Holiday. He's also dabbled with movies, appearing in top hits such as The Day After Tomorrow and Half Past Dead.

Ross also has a great career as an author with a few novels including 'The Catch' and 'The Fall'.

What is Ross King's net worth?

After such a huge career, it's no surprise to hear Ross has a healthy net worth behind him. As of 2025, it's estimated he's worth around £3.7million.

Is Ross King married and does he have children?

It's believed Ross is currently single after being married twice before. His first wife was Charley King who he was married to from 1999 until 2006. The couple didn't have any children but remained good friends.

He later married second wife Brianna Deutsch in 2015 but they quietly split after seven years of marriage. They too didn't have children.

