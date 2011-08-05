Rowan Atkinson's horror crash

Rowan Atkinson's been taken to hospital after his car crashed in Cambridgeshire last night.

According to reports, the Blackadder star is believed to have suffered a shoulder injury following the collision in Haddon.



It's thought the 56-year-old was driving a McLaren F1 super car when it spun several times, hit a tree and a lamppost and caught fire.



It is understood he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where he had treatment for a shoulder injury.



A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a single car road traffic collision at 7.30pm on the A605 at Haddon. A male was taken to Peterborough General Hospital with a shoulder injury. It was a minor shoulder injury. The occupant was out of the car when we arrived."





Rowan Atkinson pictured in the 230mph supercar back in '98. It'll set you back a cool £1m.