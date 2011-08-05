Rowan Atkinson's horror crash

Rowan Atkinson's been taken to hospital after his car crashed in Cambridgeshire last night.

According to reports, the Blackadder star is believed to have suffered a shoulder injury following the collision in Haddon.

It's thought the 56-year-old was driving a McLaren F1 super car when it spun several times, hit a tree and a lamppost and caught fire.

It is understood he was taken to Peterborough City Hospital, where he had treatment for a shoulder injury.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a single car road traffic collision at 7.30pm on the A605 at Haddon. A male was taken to Peterborough General Hospital with a shoulder injury. It was a minor shoulder injury. The occupant was out of the car when we arrived."

rowan atkinson mclaren F1
Rowan Atkinson pictured in the 230mph supercar back in '98. It'll set you back a cool £1m.