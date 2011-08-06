Rowan Atkinson leaves hospital

Mr Bean actor Rowan Atkinson has left hospital in a wheelchair after his McLaren supercar hit a tree and a lamp post before catching fire.

The star - also famous for his role in Blackadder - was driven away from Peterborough City Hospital in a private ambulance. He suffered a shoulder injury when his car spun off the road near the Cambridgeshire village of Haddon. The 56-year-old walked away from the wreckage and waited for firefighters to arrive.



Atkinson had only just finished filming the latest edition of the spy spoof movies Johnny English and was due to attend the last day of editing in preparation for the film's release in September.



The star's love of fast cars is well documented. The McLaren F1 car he was driving is one of the fastest road cars ever made, with a top speed of 230mph. Only 106 were ever made.



