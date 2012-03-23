The royals' Diamond Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 60 years on the throne over a four-day weekend from June 1st to June 4th.

On Saturday, June 2nd, the Queen will attend the Epsom Derby, while the following day Her Majesty will welcome guests to The Big Jubilee Lunch and the Thames Diamond Jubilee Pageant.



On Monday, June 4th, a star-studded line-up including Sir Elton John, Sir Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder and Dame Shirley Bassey will perform at Gary Barlow's tribute concert, which will be staged in front of Buckingham Palace.



Gary has said he even wants to rope Prince Harry in to perform on the tribute song he's writing to celebrate the landmark.

'I've started the Diamond Jubilee song and we're hoping to get you on a track,' said Gary to Harry as they met in Jamaica recently.

'I can't sing,' to which Gary insisted: 'Tambourine? Just one hit?'



Monday will also see the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Beacons, during which beacons around the world will be lit.