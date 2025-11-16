Ruby Wax facts: I'm a Celeb star's net worth, husband and mental health career

16 November 2025, 20:30 | Updated: 16 November 2025, 21:56

Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025.
Ruby Wax is back in the spotlight as a contestant on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in 2025. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

A complete guide to Ruby Wax’s life, from her groundbreaking work in comedy and mental health to her family, books, and net worth.

Best known as a comedian, actress, author, and mental health campaigner, she has had a career spanning theatre, television, and writing.

From hosting her own comedy shows to becoming a leading voice in mental health awareness, Ruby has achieved it all.

Here’s everything you need to know about her background, career, husband, and net worth.

Who is Ruby Wax?

Age: 72 (born 19 April 1953)

From: Evanston, Illinois, USA, but now holds dual US–UK citizenship.

Instagram: @rubywax

Ruby Wax, born Ruby Wachs, is an American‑British comedian, actress, writer, and mental health campaigner.

She began her career in theatre, including work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, before moving into television comedy.

Ruby Wax and her husband Ed Tye
Ruby Wax and her husband Ed Tye. Picture: Getty

She became well known for hosting shows such as Ruby Wax Meets…, The Full Wax, and The Ruby Wax Show, and also spent many years as a script editor on the iconic sitcom Absolutely Fabulous.

Ruby is a bestselling author, with titles including her memoir How Do You Want Me?, Sane New World, A Mindfulness Guide for the Frazzled, and more recently, I’m Not As Well As I Thought I Was, which draws on her personal experiences with mental health.

She has become a prominent mental health advocate, studying mindfulness‑based cognitive therapy (MSc, Oxford), lecturing, running retreats, and founding Frazzled Café, a space for people to connect around mental wellbeing.

She also serves as a Visiting Professor in Mental Health Nursing at the University of Surrey. In recognition of her work, Ruby was awarded an OBE in 2015.

Ruby Wax, born Ruby Wachs, is an American‑British comedian, actress, writer, and mental health campaigner. Picture: Getty

How tall is Ruby Wax?

Publicly available sources don’t all agree on her height, but one biography lists her as around 5 ft 2 in (1.57 m).

What has Ruby Wax done in her career?

Ruby Wax pictured with her children Madeleine and Marina.
Ruby Wax pictured with her children Madeleine and Marina. Picture: Getty

She also holds an academic role as a Visiting Professor in Mental Health Nursing at the University of Surrey.

In recognition of her contributions to mental health awareness, Ruby was awarded an OBE in 2015.

Is Ruby Wax married and does she have children?

Ruby has been married to Ed Bye, a British film and TV producer and director, since 1988.

They have three children: Max (born 1988), Madeleine (born 1990), and Marina (born 1993).

What is Ruby Wax’s net worth?

Ruby Wax’s estimated net worth is around £3.5 million.

