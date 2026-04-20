"Looks just like Bruce": Fans react to Rumer Willis’ daughter in new photos

20 April 2026, 16:16

As Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter’s third birthday this weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar resemblance to her grandfather Bruce Willis.
As Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter’s third birthday this weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar resemblance to her grandfather Bruce Willis. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Fans have been quick to point out the strong family resemblance after Rumer Willis shared new photos of her daughter online.

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As Rumer Willis celebrated her daughter’s third birthday this weekend, fans couldn’t help but notice a familiar resemblance to her grandfather Bruce Willis.

The former actress marked the occasion for her daughter, Louetta Isley, by sharing a video montage of moments from the toddler’s life, featuring appearances from relatives including Demi Moore and her sisters Scout Willis and Tallulah Willis.

Alongside the post, Rumer wrote: “My sweet darling girl. Today you are 3 years old. I cannot believe I've had the gift of you for three whole years.

“I love travelling the world just us two. Our tiny family you and me. From the moment you came flying into this world I have loved you with a depth that has been so beyond my wildest imagination.”

Bruce Willis pictured with duaghter Rumer Willis in 2009.
Bruce Willis pictured with duaghter Rumer Willis in 2009. Picture: Getty

She continued with a nod to her daughter’s personality, adding: “You are a force. You charge through the world with passion and drive that leads you exactly where you want to go.

"You know exactly what you want and aren't ever afraid to speak up about it. You are tender and kind, you are sweet and soft and yet at the same time so solid and grounded.”

The tribute went on: “You have such a big beautiful heart in that tiny little body. I am constantly in awe of your curiosity and your confidence.

"I love the way you know all the words to your favourite songs and you sing them at the top of your lungs with a big smile on your face. Your laugh is my favourite sound in the world.

“I am so lucky to be your mama. I love you my big brave girl.”

As images from the celebration circulated, followers flooded the comments, many pointing out how much Louetta resembles her grandfather, Bruce Willis.

One wrote: “Looks like her grandpa!” while others added messages including: “What a little doll added to the beauty of your clan of women!”

Another wrote, “Happy Birthday!!!!! She is the cutest!!!!” as well as: “What an absolute sweetheart!”

Rumer's daughter Louetta is the first grandchild of Bruce and Demi, and is affectionately nicknamed “Lou.”

Her full name pays tribute to musical influences, with “Lou” inspired by Louis Armstrong and “Isley” referencing The Isley Brothers, two of her father’s favourite artists.

Rumer shares her daughter (pictured) with musician Derek Richard Thomas, whom she dated between 2022 and 2024.
Rumer shares her daughter (pictured) with musician Derek Richard Thomas, whom she dated between 2022 and 2024. Picture: Getty

Rumer shares her daughter with musician Derek Richard Thomas, whom she dated between 2022 and 2024.

The pair now co-parent Louetta, who has remained at the centre of Rumer’s life as she largely resides in Idaho.

Meanwhile, Rumer’s sister Tallulah also shared her own birthday message, writing: “HAPPY 3rd birthday Louetta!! Deeply, truly, madly, obsessed with this tiny petal of magic @rumerwillis I wouldn't want to share a name with anyone else in this world. I love you tuna.”

Bruce Willis, 71, was first diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, a condition that affects communication, before his family later confirmed in 2023 his illness had progressed to frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis picturedd in 2023.
Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis picturedd in 2023. Picture: Getty

The degenerative disease impacts behaviour, personality and language, and is considered one of the more aggressive forms of dementia.

Since stepping away from acting, the Die Hard star has remained largely out of the public eye, surrounded by his family, including wife Emma Heming Willis and his five daughters.

His loved ones have continued to share updates while raising awareness of the condition, with Emma in particular using her platform to speak candidly about the realities of caregiving and life following the diagnosis.

Emma previously shared her thoughts on his diagnosis on social media, paying tribute to her partner with a bittersweet message on Instagram.

Wife of Bruce Willis set to speak out

In one heartfelt post in December 2024, revealing the highs and lows of their marriage amid his ongoing dementia battle, she wrote: "17 years of us ❤️

"Anniversaries used to bring excitement — now, if I’m honest, they stir up all the feelings, leaving a heaviness in my heart and a pit in my stomach.

"I give myself 30 minutes to sit in the ‘why him, why us,’ to feel the anger and grief. Then I shake it off and return to what is.

"And what is… is unconditional love. I feel blessed to know it, and it’s because of him. I’d do it all over again and again in a heartbeat 💞."

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