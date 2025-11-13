The Running Man starring Glen Powell: Behind the scenes of 80s remake

13 November 2025, 16:39

Glen Powell in The Running Man
Glen Powell in The Running Man. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tom Eames

The Running Man remake starring Glen Powell is out in UK cinemas now.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Nearly 40 years after Arnold Schwarzenegger's original movie was released, The Running Man has returned to cinemas.

Global had an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the remake, getting up and close with the filmmakers. Watch an exclusive look at the film below:

Behind the scenes on the set of 'The Running Man'

The Running Man follows Ben Richards (Glen Powell), a blue-collar worker in a near-future world who volunteers for a lethal game show. To win a life-changing cash prize, he has to survive 30 days while being hunted by professional killers.

Driven by the hope of saving his seriously ill daughter, Ben’s determination turns him into an unlikely hero and a rising threat to the show’s brutal status quo. As the ratings climb, so does the peril, forcing him to outsmart the Hunters and a nation hooked on watching him lose.

Edgar Wright’s new adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian novel steps out of the shadow of the 1987 Arnold Schwarzenegger film, with Twisters star Glen Powell taking on the role of the running man himself.

Glen Powell reveals what went down with Margot Robbie at Glasto 👀

Writer Michael Bacall told Global showbiz correspondent Rachel Babbage that Powell brought relentless commitment to the film’s physically demanding shoot. “The guy is an animal… he is an extremely dedicated and deeply talented guy. So it's a real joy showing up every day and watching both [Glen and Edgar] bring it to life,” he said.

Choreographer Jennifer White also praised Powell’s precision in the film’s opening sequence. “There’s a lot of walking and it’s all to music and it has to cut and all match up… But he's such a pro, I'm there just in case.”

Published in 1982, the original book inspired costume designer Julian Day to blend 80s influences with futuristic ideas for a striking retro-future look. “From the costume point of view, I want people to watch this in 20 years' time or 30 years' time and never know when it was actually made… I'm trying to do a bit of past-costume, future-costume and contemporary-costumes, so it’s not set in any particular world,” he explained.

The Running Man is at cinemas now.

