Russell Grant as Lady Gaga

Russell Grant transforms into Lady Gaga in a photo shoot for this week’s heat magazine.

"Thank God we’re not recreating GaGa’s meat dress,” Russell Grant declares, munching on a bacon sandwich. "I'll eat it, but not wear it. I don’t do meat, darling, only glam."

He added: "GaGa is amazing. The only trouble is, sometimes I think she tries too hard. She’s got to keep outdoing herself, so goes a bit, well, gaga. I’ll do Glam GaGa, but that’s it." Since the 60 year old shimmied his way onto the Strictly Come Dancing stage six weeks ago, 10million people have watched the “astrologer to the stars” camp up the campest show on telly.

Russell, who was voted off the show on Saturday night, says he’s surprised he made it so far. "I gave myself until Hallowe’en," he says. "I thought I’d like to do the samba that week – as it’s my favourite dance – and then bugger off.” Speaking about the public’s reaction to him, Russell revealed: “It’s been unbelievable. Flavia [Cacace, Russell’s dancing partner] and I went shopping together the other day. We turned around and there were about 50 kids following us. I felt like the Pied Piper. I’m so humbled by it. When I was first famous in the ’80s as the astrologer on BBC Breakfast Time, there wasn’t Twitter or Facebook – or even e-mail. This time it’s mega. I’ve gone from 500 Twitter followers to 24,000 since the show began."

At his heaviest, Russell once tipped the scaled at 26st, having recently lostr 10 stone, he explained. “I had all kinds of problems because I was so fat. I had two near heart attacks, was diagnosed with diabetes, had a walking stick, had a blue disabled pass and prostate problems. I only lost the weight because I started thinking positively. One day I woke up and thought, "I want to get my life back,” and realised I was missing everything that had happened to me since the Queen Mother came for an astrology reading back in 1978.” He also revealed: “I’ve turned down I’m A Celebrity… every year, because it’s impossible to be glamorous in a jungle."

The full interview appears in this week’s heat magazine, on sale now (Tuesday).