Russell Howard reveals heartbreaking death of baby son Felix as he launches charity in his honour

Russell Howard has shared the heartbreaking news that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

Russell and Cerys Morgan have shared the devastating news after keeping their son’s birth private, revealing they are now working to support other families facing baby loss.

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Russell Howard has shared the heartbreaking news that his baby son Felix died shortly after birth, revealing he and his wife Cerys are now honouring his memory by launching a new charity.

The comedian, 46, announced the death of their son on Friday, explaining Felix was born earlier this year and that the family had been supported by NHS staff during an extraordinarily difficult period.

Russell and his wife Cerys, a doctor, had not previously announced they were expecting a second child.

In a statement shared online, Russell described Felix's death as a moment that “changed forever” the lives of their family.

He also paid tribute to the hospital staff who cared for them, highlighting the compassion they received following their son's death.

“During the most devastating time of our lives, the hospital staff who cared for us showed extraordinary compassion, kindness and humanity,” Russell said.

Among those who supported the couple was a bereavement midwife named Lauren, who Russell revealed had experienced the loss of her own baby before retraining as a midwife.

He explained Lauren's personal experience helped shape the care she provided to the family, describing her support as something that “meant more to us than we can ever put into words.”

Comedian Russell Howard announced the extremely sad news on his social media. Picture: Instagram

Russell Howaed explained Felix was born earlier this year and the family had been supported by NHS staff. Picture: Instagram

The couple were able to hold Felix, speak to him and tell him how much they loved him, with Russell describing those moments as “among the most precious memories we have of Felix.”

The experience prompted the couple to make a commitment to help other families facing the loss of a baby.

That promise has now become The Felix Foundation, which Russell and Cerys are establishing in memory of their son.

The charity will support parents, siblings and other close family members affected by miscarriage, premature birth, stillbirth, neonatal death and related bereavement.

Its work will include helping fund specialist bereavement training for midwives, providing emotional and practical support, supporting dedicated facilities and resources within healthcare settings, and raising awareness around neonatal loss and the needs of bereaved families.

In a statement shared online, Russell Howard described Felix's death as a moment that “changed forever” the lives of their family. Picture: Getty

Russell is also putting his comedy career at the heart of the charity's launch, announcing plans for a major fundraising gala at London's O2 on February 8, 2027.

The evening will feature a line-up of some of the comedian's famous friends and colleagues, including Michael McIntyre, Jimmy Carr, Aisling Bea, Guz Khan, Greg Davies, Mo Gilligan, Michelle Wolf and John Bishop.

Russell said the performers had all agreed to take part without payment, describing their generosity as something he would “never forget.”

He hopes the event will offer an evening of comedy and celebration while raising vital funds for the foundation.

“The Felix Foundation is named after our beautiful son,” Russell said. “We miss him dearly, every single day.”

The comedian added he and Cerys take comfort in the hope that Felix's name can become associated with “kindness, compassion and laughter” while helping other families through devastating experiences.

Russell and Cerys began dating in 2004, when he was 21 and she was 17, and married in June 2019. They welcomed their first son in 2024.

Russell is currently touring his Don't Tell The Algorithm show around the UK after performing at the 2026 Edinburgh Fringe.