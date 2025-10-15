Ruth Codd's age, partner, disability, career and Instagram revealed

Ruth Codd is an actress. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

What movies and TV shows has Ruth Codd been in, what is her disability, is she in a relationship and what is her Instagram? Everything we know about the Celebrity Traitors star.

Ruth Codd has stolen the show on Celebrity Traitors as she and her fellow castmates Alan Carr, Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns bring the laughter and intrigue to the castle.

After appearing in shows such as How to Train your Dragon as well as Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher and The Midnight Club, Ruth has managed to carve out a successful acting career before embarking on her next role as a Faithful on Celebrity Traitors.

As we watch her navigate the game, many fans are keen to learn more about Ruth's life away from the screen.

Here is everything you need to know about Ruth Codd including her disability, partner, acting career and Instagram.

Ruth Codd starred on Celebrity Traitors. Picture: Getty

What is Ruth Codd's disability?

Ruth had her right leg amputated follow complications from a football accident when she was 15-years-old.

Speaking to Teen Vogue, about her decision to amputate her leg, Ruth revealed: "I got injured at 15, and I didn't get my leg amputated until I was 23.

"So, those eight years were operation after operation, and, sometimes they kind of worked for a while, and then I’d end up back on crutches. At that age, you think you're unstoppable, and it was a lot of having to learn a bit too young that sometimes life doesn't really work out the way you thought it would. But I wouldn't change it.

"It made me a really resilient person. I'm thankful for just being able to do simple things like walk around or go on a bike or ride my horse. It kind of teaches you to not take things for granted."

She also told the Irish Examiner: "It never healed correctly, so until I was 23, I was on and off crutches, getting loads of operations.

"Because of nerve damage and chronic pain, I chose to get it amputated … When I made the decision … things finally started to turn around. It was a relief. I could get on with my life."

Ruth Codd has been open about her disability. Picture: Getty

Ruth Codd movies and TV shows

Viewers may recognise Ruth from appearances in programmes such as The Midnight Club, Celeb Cooking School, The Fall of the House of Usher, Irish Blood and Small Town, Big Story.

She also made her film debut earlier this year in How to Train Your Dragon which was very different from working on TV shows. Ruth told Ireland AM: "I’d only kind of worked in TV so a lot of that was on stages and in studios and stuff and then they built all of Berk in a field in the middle of Belfast. They built a whole arena we were stuck on a ship out in the rain for four months!"

How old is Ruth Codd?

Ruth was born on June 13th 1996 and celebrated her 29th birthday in 2025. The actress is from Wexford in Ireland and first came to fame after creating TikTok videos during the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

Ruth Codd starred in 'The Fall of the House of Usher'. Picture: Alamy

Who is Ruth Codd's partner?

At the time of writing Ruth is believed to be single and tends to keep her personal life private.

What is Ruth Codd's Instagram?

Fans can follow Ruth on her Instagram @ruthcodd where she often shares her career highlights as well as her travels around the world.