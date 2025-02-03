Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford has given fans an update on her divorce from husband Eamonn Holmes.

Ruth Langsford, 64, has opened up about her "painful" divorce from Eamonn Holmes, 64, eight months after the pair announced their separation.

During a candid interview with Woman & Home magazine, the mother-of-one revealed how she's coped being single and whether she would be interested in love in the future.

The Loose Women star began: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever."

She continued: "Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split last year. Picture: Alamy

Ruth added: "You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.

"I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it."

The former This Morning presenter went on to reveal how she's finding single life, stating: "I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

"Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job.

"I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

This comes after Eamonn confirmed his relationship with Katie Alexander, 42, shortly after his split from Ruth was revealed.

Whilst it appeared there may have been tension between the former couple, Eamonn showed public support for his estranged wife when she announced her mum Joan, 94, had been admitted to hospital.

Upon Ruth posting an update on Instagram, Eamonn was quick to like the message, showing relations between the two may not be as frosty as once thought.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

Whilst Eamonn hasn't gone into detail about his divorce, he did reveal he was going through a "tough year" in 2024.

Speaking to The Sun, the GB News presenter stated: "It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it.

"But there are lots of things to be grateful for and I hope that my health improves next year."