Ruth Langsford breaks silence on ‘difficult and painful’ split from Eamonn Holmes

3 February 2025, 10:39

Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford has spoken out regarding her divorce from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: ITV/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Loose Women's Ruth Langsford has given fans an update on her divorce from husband Eamonn Holmes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, has opened up about her "painful" divorce from Eamonn Holmes, 64, eight months after the pair announced their separation.

During a candid interview with Woman & Home magazine, the mother-of-one revealed how she's coped being single and whether she would be interested in love in the future.

The Loose Women star began: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever."

She continued: "Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on.”

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split last year
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langford announced their split last year. Picture: Alamy

Ruth added: "You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.

"I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it."

The former This Morning presenter went on to reveal how she's finding single life, stating: "I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

"Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job.

"I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021
Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

This comes after Eamonn confirmed his relationship with Katie Alexander, 42, shortly after his split from Ruth was revealed.

Whilst it appeared there may have been tension between the former couple, Eamonn showed public support for his estranged wife when she announced her mum Joan, 94, had been admitted to hospital.

Upon Ruth posting an update on Instagram, Eamonn was quick to like the message, showing relations between the two may not be as frosty as once thought.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

Whilst Eamonn hasn't gone into detail about his divorce, he did reveal he was going through a "tough year" in 2024.

Speaking to The Sun, the GB News presenter stated: "It’s been a tough year and I’ll be glad to see the back of it.

"But there are lots of things to be grateful for and I hope that my health improves next year."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken out regarding his health

Jeremy Clarkson reveals he's determined 'not to die' after recent health scare

Ron Hall is rumoured to have quit Love Island All Stars

Ron Hall's Love Island All Stars exit explained as he quits villa days after Scott Thomas

Love Island All Stars 2025

Chris Martin paid tribute to Liam Payne at the Grammys

Grammys 2025: One Direction's Liam Payne receives emotional tribute from Chris Martin

Christopher Dean paid tributes to those who died including figure skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov

Dancing on Ice: Christopher Dean tears up as he pays tribute to ice skaters in US plane crash

Dancing On Ice

Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell are first-time parents together

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins announces she has welcomed her first child via surrogate

Coleen Nolan attends the funeral of her sister Linda

Linda Nolan funeral: Sister Coleen Nolan, Shane Richie pay tribute to "wonderful" star at emotional service
Fans have been keen to learn more about Ron Hall's eye

What happened to Ron Hall's eye? Love Island star's injury and blindness explained

One Day actor Leo Woodall met Meghann Fahy on the set of White Lotus

Leo Woodall and Meghann Fahy's sweet relationship explained

Hugh Grant and Renée Zellweger have been firm friends for decades

Inside Renée Zellweger and Hugh Grant's close friendship as they reunite for final Bridget Jones film
Alexander shared his gratitude for fans who have raised funds for charity Mencap.

The Traitors star Alexander Dragonetti 'overwhelmed' by fan support following shock final

The Traitors

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Bridget Jones has become classic British character

Bridget Jones: 8 facts you didn't know about the hit film series

Linda Robson broke down in tears when discussing Pauline Quirke

Linda Robson breaks down in tears discussing Pauline Quirke's dementia diagnosis

Scott Thomas shares a close bond with his brothers Adam and Ryan

Inside Scott Thomas' sweet relationship with brothers Adam and Ryan

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy is set to be released in 2025

Bridget Jones Mad About the Boy release date, trailer, cast and plot revealed

Princess Beatrice and her husband have welcomed their second child together

Princess Beatrice gives birth to second baby and reveals beautifully unique name

Royals

Jack Fincham has been sent to prison for six weekd

Love Island winner Jack Fincham jailed for six weeks after dog attack

Love Island All Stars has seen various couples pair up

Which Love Island All Stars are still together? The 2025 relationships revealed

Love Island All Stars 2025

White Lotus is back for another season in February 2025

White Lotus season 3: Release date, where to watch, cast and storyline

TV & Movies

MAFS Australia will return in 2025

When does MAFS Australia start in the UK?

Married at First Sight

Who are the new bombshells on Love Island All Stars 2025?

Who are the new bombshells in Love Island All Stars 2025? Meet Danielle and Sammy

Love Island All Stars 2025

Mikey Graham didn't reunite with Boyzone for the documentary

Mikey Graham facts: Boyzone singer's age, wife, children and where he is now revealed

Stephen Gately was a popular singer with his band Boyzone

Stephen Gately: Remembering Boyzone singer's tragic early death and how the pop world reacted
Louis Walsh is a CBB housemate

Louis Walsh facts: X Factor judge's age, health, net worth and career explained

Andrea Corry in 2023

Andrea Corr facts: The Corrs singer's age, songs, husband, children and career explained

Grayson Perry in 2023

Grayson Perry facts: Artist's age, wife, children and career explained

Leo Woodall is making waves in the acting world.

Leo Woodall facts: Age, movies, TV shows and girlfriend Meghann Fahy revealed

TV & Movies