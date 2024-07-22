Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed

22 July 2024, 12:15

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split
Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Do Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have any children? Here is everything we know about their family life.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, and Eamonn Holmes, 64, were TV's golden couple for over 14 years, creating a media empire and sharing children together.

The former This Morning hosts shocked fans when they announced their divorce earlier this year, with many taken aback by the news.

Since their split rumours of Ruth finding secret messages between him and a mystery woman have emerged and with Eamonn's health woes continuing, lots of us have been wanting to know more about their relationship.

As their family life continues to hit the headlines, fans have been wondering how many children do Eamonn and Ruth have?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are splitting
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are splitting. Picture: Alamy

How many children do Eamonn and Ruth have?

Eamonn and Ruth share one son, 22-year-old Jack, who has a close relationship with both of his parents.

While he has some very famous parents, Jack prefers to keep his life a little more low key, and doesn't share much about his life on social media.

However both Eamonn and Ruth have spoken openly about their son, with his father giving fans an insight into his career, stating: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him."

Jack Holmes is the son of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Pictured with daughter Rebecca
Jack Holmes is the son of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Pictured with daughter Rebecca. Picture: Getty

Ruth also spoke to Hello! in 2019 about her son's future working life, revealing: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

It appears that Jack has gone to university, with Ruth opening up about how his move away from home impacted her. The presenter told Rosie Nixon's In a Good Place podcast: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out. I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."

Jack Holmes would often appear with his parents Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford
Jack Holmes would often appear with his parents Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty

As well as Jack, Eamonn is also father to Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. The pair were married in 1985 but split in 1994.

Through his son Declan, Eamonn has two grandchildren, two-year-old Emilia, and baby Isabella. The proud grandfather often shares pictures with his adorable grandkids, as well as images with his elder children.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Joey Essex opened up on Love Island about the loss of his mum

What happened to Joey Essex's mum? Love Island star opens up about family tragedy

Ruth Langsford returned to Loose Women following a three month break

Ruth Langsford makes emotional return to Loose Women following split from Eamonn Holmes

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are no longer together

Why did Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split?

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer are at the Euros 2024

Jarrod Bowen and Dani Dyer's sweet relationship timeline revealed

Fans have been questioning Eamonn Holmes's net worth following his split from Ruth Langsford

What is Eamonn Holmes' net worth? His earnings revealed amid split from Ruth Langsford

Ruth Langsford's net worth has been revealed

What is Ruth Langsford's net worth? Her earnings revealed amid split from Eamonn Holmes

Celine Dion's children are an important part of her life

Celine Dion's sons names, ages and close bond with the singer explained

Simone Biles' family life explained from siblings to parents

Simone Biles family life explained from adoptive parents to biological mum and siblings

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama's age, height, net worth, ethnicity and split from Stormzy revealed

Alison Hammond and David Putman have gone public with their relationship

Who is Alison Hammond’s boyfriend, David Putman? Age, height, job and Instagram revealed

Stranger Things will air it's final season soon

Stranger Things season 5 release date, cast, teaser and plot revealed

Gareth Southgate has been married to his wife for years

Gareth Southgate's wife and family life revealed

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Trending on Heart

Supermarkets have been affected by the Microsoft outage

Full list of supermarkets affected by the Microsoft outage

News

Will my pay be affected by the Microsoft outage?

How your pay and wages could be affected by global IT outage

News

The latest on UK flight cancellations and delays due to Microsoft outage

Full list of UK flight cancellations and delays today due to Microsoft outage

News

Bucks The

Astrologist reveals the zodiac signs affected by this weekend's Buck Moon

Lifestyle

Microsoft outage has affect banks

Full list of banks impacted by the Microsoft outage revealed

News

Here's what we're trying and buying this summer!

Summer 2024 Top Picks: What we're trying and buying

Shopping

Love Island finish date revealed

When does Love Island end?

TV & Movies

Cole Palmer is playing for England in the Euros

Who is Cole Palmer? His age, parents, sister, ethnicity, net worth and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Tolami Benson is dating footballer Bukayo Saka

Who is Bukayo Saka’s girlfriend Tolami Benson? Age, job, school and Instagram

Phil Foden and Rebecca Cooke have had a new baby

Everything we know about Rebecca Cooke and Phil Foden's new baby son

Phil Foden and his girlfriend Rebecca Cooke have been in a relationship for years

Who is Phil Foden's girlfriend Rebecca Cooke? How they met, their children and how long they've been together
Carlos Alcaraz is taking part in Wimbledon this year

Carlos Alcaraz age, parents, brothers, height, girlfriend, net worth and tattoos explained

Inside Ollie Watkins' family life with girlfriend Ellie and their two children

Ollie Watkins girlfriend and children - Inside football star's family life

Celebrities

Wimbledon tennis players have to follow strict dress code rules on the London court

The real reason tennis players only wear white at Wimbledon

News

Ollie Watkins' mum is his biggest supporter

Who is Ollie Watkins' mum Delsi-May? A look inside their sweet relationship

Celebrities