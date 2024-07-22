Do Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes have any children? Their family life revealed

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes recently announced their split. Picture: Instagram/Ruth Langsford/Getty

By Hope Wilson

Do Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have any children? Here is everything we know about their family life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, 64, and Eamonn Holmes, 64, were TV's golden couple for over 14 years, creating a media empire and sharing children together.

The former This Morning hosts shocked fans when they announced their divorce earlier this year, with many taken aback by the news.

Since their split rumours of Ruth finding secret messages between him and a mystery woman have emerged and with Eamonn's health woes continuing, lots of us have been wanting to know more about their relationship.

As their family life continues to hit the headlines, fans have been wondering how many children do Eamonn and Ruth have?

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are splitting. Picture: Alamy

How many children do Eamonn and Ruth have?

Eamonn and Ruth share one son, 22-year-old Jack, who has a close relationship with both of his parents.

While he has some very famous parents, Jack prefers to keep his life a little more low key, and doesn't share much about his life on social media.

However both Eamonn and Ruth have spoken openly about their son, with his father giving fans an insight into his career, stating: "I think he would make a good journalist but whatever he wants to do in life is totally up to him."

Jack Holmes is the son of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes. Pictured with daughter Rebecca. Picture: Getty

Ruth also spoke to Hello! in 2019 about her son's future working life, revealing: "We wouldn't have a problem if he wanted to go into the industry, we would help him as much as we can. We have had great careers, a great life doing this, and he is very much like his dad, he's very interested in news and politics which at 17 I wasn't interested in."

It appears that Jack has gone to university, with Ruth opening up about how his move away from home impacted her. The presenter told Rosie Nixon's In a Good Place podcast: "I would say that first week of not having him at home literally felt like part of my heart had been ripped out. I kept his bedroom door shut. I remember coming home and going into his bedroom and crying."

Jack Holmes would often appear with his parents Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford. Picture: Getty

As well as Jack, Eamonn is also father to Declan, Rebecca and Niall, from his first marriage to Gabrielle Holmes. The pair were married in 1985 but split in 1994.

Through his son Declan, Eamonn has two grandchildren, two-year-old Emilia, and baby Isabella. The proud grandfather often shares pictures with his adorable grandkids, as well as images with his elder children.