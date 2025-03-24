Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split: Real reason for shock divorce explained

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are getting divorced. Picture: Getty

By Hope Wilson

After TV's golden couple Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their separation, we've done some digging into why they may have called it quits.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford, and Eamon Holmes' split shocked the world when the TV couple announced their divorce in May 2024, leading many fans to wonder what happened between the former This Morning presenting pair.

While their divorce isn't finalised, Eamonn has gone public with his new girlfriend Katie Alexander, 42, leading lots of followers to speculate if this may have been a catalyst for their break-up.

With infidelity accusations and health woes rumoured to have contributed to the breakdown of Ruth and Eamonn's marriage, we've taken a look as to what has happened between the former lovebirds.

Here is everything we know so far about Eamonn and Ruth's divorce including why they split and what they have said about their separation.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford announced their split in 2024. Picture: Alamy

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes split explained

In May 2024 Ruth and Eamonn announced their intentions to divorce, however they did not give a reason for their split.

Although they haven't confirmed what happened between them, insiders told The Sun that adultery played a part in the break-up, with reportedly Ruth uncovering messages between Eamonn and a mystery woman.

Sources told the publication: "Eamonn thought he was in the house alone while he was chatting on the phone. But Ruth could hear him from elsewhere in the house and was totally horrified. She confronted Eamonn. It was quite a shock - for both of them.

"Eamonn had no idea Ruth was in the house at the time. It was a huge blow to Ruth, particularly as she had been devoted to caring for Eamonn during his physical health issues. To discover he was sharing intimate chats with another woman was a real kick in the teeth for Ruth."

They added: "After the phone call row the marriage limped on for a few weeks until Ruth found the laptop messages. It was another awful experience for her and the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as the marriage was concerned."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

Although the pair have kept tight-lipped about their split, Ruth has opened up about her divorce, telling Woman & Home: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever.

"Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on. You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.

"I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it."

The Loose Women panellist went on to reveal how she's finding single life, stating: "I’m trying to now embrace the fact I’m single and can make choices that are just about me.

"Divorce is very painful. Most don’t do it in the public eye, with everybody having an opinion. But that’s the nature of my job.

"I’ve always had that and if you can’t cope, you shouldn’t be doing this job."

Eamonn Holmes presented This Morning alongside Ruth Langsford from 2006-2021. Picture: ITV

Despite apparent friction between the two, Eamonn did lend some support to his estranged wife when Ruth announced her mother Joan, 93, had been admitted to hospital. The GB News host 'liked' the post, showing that relations between them may be softening.

So far neither Ruth nor Eamonn have spoken about each other publicly and it is unclear when their divorce will be finalised.