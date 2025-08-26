Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

26 August 2025, 12:32

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity.
Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford showered her son Jack with praise for his support as she opened up about her heartbreaking family ordeal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is 'so grateful' to her son Jack for his unwavering support amid her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Eamonn Holmes.

The TV star, 65, opened up about the challenging ordeal she has been enduring since splitting from the Northern Irish broadcaster, also 65, and praised the 23-year-old for his maturity during what has been a 'difficult time'.

The former This Morning co-presenters, who welcomed their only child together in 2002, announced they were separating in May last year after 14 years of marriage, and Ruth has since faced more heartbreak.

She explained that her 94-year-old mum Joan is currently living with Alzheimer’s – and the fallout is really tough for the family to navigate.

The mother and son have a really close bond.
The mother and son have a really close bond. Picture: Instagram

Speaking of her son's patience and empathy when faced with his 'forgetful' grandmother, she told The Mirror: "He goes to see my mum.

"I have to kind of remind her who he is, so I say, ‘oh Mum, Jack's home tomorrow, and he's going to come in on Sunday with me’. And she goes, ‘Oh yes, lovely.'

"But I know she will have forgotten that the minute I leave. So when we do go in, I do the kind of, ‘Oh, look who's here mum, it’s your grandson, Jack’.

"And she sort of looks at him, and he goes, ‘Hello, Grandma’, and then it's like, her brain goes, ‘Oh yes it’s him’, and she always goes, ‘oh my goodness, you're so tall’ – he’s been that tall for like, seven years – but it's lovely."

The TV star's mother Joan, 94, is living with Alzheimer's.
The TV star's mother Joan, 94, is living with Alzheimer's. Picture: Instagram/@ruthlangsford

Ruth, who broke her silence on her anguish as she discussed her collaboration with Amazon and Dementia Carers Count, sadly lost her father aged 84 back in 2012 from complications caused by the same disease.

She explained that Jack had made time for her dad, Dennis, during that tricky period and took the process in his stride.

The ITV presenter said: "I would take him to see my dad during his Alzheimer's, when he was in a care home, and Jack just dealt with it, you know.

"And that's challenging, because there are people with challenging behaviours in care homes with dementia."

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in 2024.
Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in 2024. Picture: Instagram/@ruthlangsford

Ruth previously addressed her mum's condition and explained that she is now living in a care home as looking after her 24/7 became too much.

She told The Independent: "I don’t have that day-to-day care of cooking, cleaning, all those things, but I am still her main carer.

"So if they say your mum needs to see the doctor, or the dentist, or she needs some shower gel and toothpaste, then that does come down to me.

"And just generally I go in, I take her fruit, I take her flowers, I check the room, I look at her wardrobe, make sure things are hung in the right place. It’s care with love, isn’t it?"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Stacey has reportedly left the Loose Women line-up.

Stacey Solomon quits Loose Women after 13 years

Ryan Thomas said his daughter's decision wasn't "anyone’s business".

Ryan Thomas defends daughter Scarlett's decision not to sit her GCSEs

Madonna turned what could have been an embarrassing moment into a story of resilience, showing she can handle vulnerability as part of her performance.

The truth about the night Madonna fell off stage at the Brits

Perrie Edwards has opened up about her mental health

Perrie Edwards opens up about her anxiety in vulnerable interview

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton have broken their silence

Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton break their silence after shock DNA results

Cach revealed he was keeping a 'close eye' on his girlfriend.

Love Island's Cach confesses girlfriend Toni is 'struggling with fame'

Love Island

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz on working with Tonic the cat in 'Caught Stealing'

Austin Butler and Zoë Kravitz discuss working with amazing cat co-star in Caught Stealing

A second DNA test has been conducted between Conor Maynard and Charlotte Chilton's daughter

Conor Maynard's DNA results revealed after Traitors star Charlotte Chilton 'demanded second test'
Olivia Bowen nearly lost her life during her daughter's delivery.

Olivia Bowen 'almost died' during 'traumatic' birth of baby girl Siena Grace

The Love Is Blind UK season two couples have been revealed

Love Is Blind UK season 2 couples still together revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

These are the 23 female names at risk of disappearing, according to the Office for National Statistics.

23 baby girls' names at risk of going extinct from Carol to Sue

Lifestyle

Claudia Winkleman is welcoming an all-star cast through the castle doors this autumn.

Celebrity Traitors 2025 official release date confirmed

The Traitors

Karen Gillian was shocked to receive a message from her old school teacher

Karen Gillan surprised by old school teacher in heartwarming video

Millie Bobby Brown has announced a new addition to her family

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi reveal they've adopted a baby daughter

Céline Dion has stunned fans with a fresh take on her 2002 ballad 'A New Day Has Come,' now reborn as the dance track 'A New Day'.

Celine Dion releases amazing new dance version of iconic track and fan reactions say it all
Every single Taylor Swift album ranked

Taylor Swift's albums ranked ahead of 'The Life of a Showgirl' release

The Thursday Murder Club cast have been revealed

The Thursday Murder Club film cast revealed as book adaptation comes to Netflix

Ben and Alima have hinted they are dating

Love Island's Ben and Alima's 'secret' relationship revealed

Love Island

Sam Faiers has given Billie Shepherd some advice

Sam Faiers slammed for giving Billie Shepherd ‘dangerous’ advice about son’s medical issue

Shakira sang 'Cazador de Amor' – translated as 'Hunter of Love'– a song she wrote and composed herself, on the TV show Caribe Alegre Y Tropical.

Shakira's incredible TV performance aged 14 singing her own track remembered

Stacey Solomon has defended her lavish holiday

Stacey Solomon defends £1000 a night holiday in Turkey as fans brand her 'smug'

Princess Andre has opened up about her relationship with Katie Price and Peter Andre

Princess Andre breaks silence on parents 'feud' after Peter Andre blasts Katie Price's 'lies'
Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship has been questioned

Are Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury back together? Everything we know about their relationship
Fans think Taylor Swift will be Super Bowl 60's halftime star.

Is Taylor Swift performing at the Super Bowl?

Tommy Fury confirmed he and Molly-Mae were back together.

Tommy Fury reveals what really happened with Molly-Mae as he shares engagement update

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy's relationship timeline and dramatic split explained