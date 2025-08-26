Ruth Langsford 'so grateful' for son Jack during 'really difficult time'

Ruth praised her son Jack, 23, for his maturity. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Loose Women host Ruth Langsford showered her son Jack with praise for his support as she opened up about her heartbreaking family ordeal.

Ruth Langsford has revealed she is 'so grateful' to her son Jack for his unwavering support amid her ongoing divorce from ex-husband Eamonn Holmes.

The TV star, 65, opened up about the challenging ordeal she has been enduring since splitting from the Northern Irish broadcaster, also 65, and praised the 23-year-old for his maturity during what has been a 'difficult time'.

The former This Morning co-presenters, who welcomed their only child together in 2002, announced they were separating in May last year after 14 years of marriage, and Ruth has since faced more heartbreak.

She explained that her 94-year-old mum Joan is currently living with Alzheimer’s – and the fallout is really tough for the family to navigate.

The mother and son have a really close bond. Picture: Instagram

Speaking of her son's patience and empathy when faced with his 'forgetful' grandmother, she told The Mirror: "He goes to see my mum.

"I have to kind of remind her who he is, so I say, ‘oh Mum, Jack's home tomorrow, and he's going to come in on Sunday with me’. And she goes, ‘Oh yes, lovely.'

"But I know she will have forgotten that the minute I leave. So when we do go in, I do the kind of, ‘Oh, look who's here mum, it’s your grandson, Jack’.

"And she sort of looks at him, and he goes, ‘Hello, Grandma’, and then it's like, her brain goes, ‘Oh yes it’s him’, and she always goes, ‘oh my goodness, you're so tall’ – he’s been that tall for like, seven years – but it's lovely."

The TV star's mother Joan, 94, is living with Alzheimer's. Picture: Instagram/@ruthlangsford

Ruth, who broke her silence on her anguish as she discussed her collaboration with Amazon and Dementia Carers Count, sadly lost her father aged 84 back in 2012 from complications caused by the same disease.

She explained that Jack had made time for her dad, Dennis, during that tricky period and took the process in his stride.

The ITV presenter said: "I would take him to see my dad during his Alzheimer's, when he was in a care home, and Jack just dealt with it, you know.

"And that's challenging, because there are people with challenging behaviours in care homes with dementia."

Ruth and Eamonn announced their split in 2024. Picture: Instagram/@ruthlangsford

Ruth previously addressed her mum's condition and explained that she is now living in a care home as looking after her 24/7 became too much.

She told The Independent: "I don’t have that day-to-day care of cooking, cleaning, all those things, but I am still her main carer.

"So if they say your mum needs to see the doctor, or the dentist, or she needs some shower gel and toothpaste, then that does come down to me.

"And just generally I go in, I take her fruit, I take her flowers, I check the room, I look at her wardrobe, make sure things are hung in the right place. It’s care with love, isn’t it?"