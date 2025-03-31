Ruth Langsford makes huge relationship decision after Eamonn Holmes split

31 March 2025, 16:23

Ruth Langsford has made a decision on her dating life after split from Eamonn Holmes
Ruth Langsford has made a decision on her dating life after split from Eamonn Holmes. Picture: Getty/ITV

By Hope Wilson

With Eamonn Holmes going public with his new girlfriend, Ruth Langsford has now reportedly decided whether she wants to be a in a relationship or not.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ruth Langsford has made a huge decision on her dating life following her split from husband Eamonn Holmes last year.

Although her ex has moved on with new girlfriend Katie Alexander, it appears that the Loose Women panelist isn't ready to find her next partner just yet, choosing instead to continue to wear her wedding ring.

A source told The Mirror: "She’s still wearing her wedding ring because she’s coming to terms with a long relationship ending, and realising Eamonn maybe wasn’t the person she thought he was."

They added: "And she’s also coming to terms with life being very, very different for her going forward."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are in the process of divorcing
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are in the process of divorcing. Picture: Getty

The insider added: "Ruth has been having fun going out with her girlfriends, and enjoying a little flirt, but that’s it. She really needs the Eamonn chapter to be fully closed before she can move on romantically, she needs her freedom.

"She really isn’t dating, it’s the last thing she wants to do.

"She just wants to get the divorce over and done with. Her friends would love to see her happy with someone else, but she needs to get the divorce over with first before she can properly move on."

Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May 2024
Ruth Langsford announced her split from Eamonn Holmes in May 2024. Picture: Alamy

This comes weeks after it was claimed Ruth realised her marriage to Eamonn was over when she uncovered a secret phone call between him and a mystery woman.

Sources told The Sun: "Eamonn thought he was in the house alone while he was chatting on the phone. But Ruth could hear him from elsewhere in the house and was totally horrified. She confronted Eamonn. It was quite a shock - for both of them.

"Eamonn had no idea Ruth was in the house at the time. It was a huge blow to Ruth, particularly as she had been devoted to caring for Eamonn during his physical health issues. To discover he was sharing intimate chats with another woman was a real kick in the teeth for Ruth."

They added: "After the phone call row the marriage limped on for a few weeks until Ruth found the laptop messages. It was another awful experience for her and the straw that broke the camel’s back as far as the marriage was concerned."

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010
Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford tied the knot in 2010. Picture: Getty

Although the pair have kept tight-lipped about their split, Ruth has opened up about her divorce, telling Woman & Home: "I’m quite fine being on my own, but not forever.

"Relationship breakdowns are very difficult, but you deal with it and have to move on. You can let yourself crumble or you pick yourself up and get on with life. It’s a choice.

"I’m not delighted my marriage is over, but I’ve accepted it."

