Watch a ten-year-old Ryan Gosling dancing!

Hollywood hunk Ryan Gosling and his sister show off their moves in this 1991 video!

It seems like the 31-year-old can do everything. He's one of the biggest names in Hollywood right now, he saved a journalist's life, he even broke up a street fight.



Then, just when we thought Ryan Gosling couldn't get any cooler, we found this video… and he is an amazing dancer!



Sure, Ryan was part of the Mickey Mouse Club, along with Justin Timberlake, Christina Aguilera, and Britney Spears, but this has blown us away!



Watch the video below: