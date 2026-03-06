Ryan Gosling and wife Eva Mendes make first public appearance together in 10 years

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have long been one of Hollywood’s most famously private couples. Picture: Alamy

By Giorgina Hamilton

From a private romance to a rare joint appearance on The Tonight Show, a look at the milestones in Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes’ relationship including how they met and their children.



The actors first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 and quietly built a relationship that has lasted more than a decade, all while carefully keeping their personal life, including their children, away from the spotlight.

Over the years, Ryan and Eva, who have seven year age gap, have welcomed two daughters, supported each other’s careers and cultivated a fiercely guarded family life.

But in March 2026, they surprised fans with a rare appearance together on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, their first official public appearance as a couple in more than ten years.

Here’s a look back at how their love story unfolded and full relationship timeline.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling attended premieres together in 2012 before becoming more private. Picture: Getty

2011: How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

Ryan and Eva first connected while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in New York in 2011.

The two had already known each other casually before the project began. “We had known each other for a while already, so to work together was really exciting,” Eva later said of the experience.

During filming, their chemistry reportedly became clear to those around them.

One source on set said: “There’s always been this strong chemistry between them…this was just a matter of time!”

By September 2011, the pair were spotted together at Disneyland, where witnesses described them as affectionate and playful.

In September 2011, Ryan and Eva were spotted together at Disneyland. Picture: Alamy

2012: Going public

By 2012, the couple’s relationship was more visible. They attended premieres for The Place Beyond the Pines together, including attending the Toronto International Film Festival and a New York screening.

Their families also appeared supportive of the relationship.

During a trip to Canada, Eva reportedly spent time with Ryan’s mother, Donna. “Donna and Eva get along really, really well,” a source said at the time.

“Donna wants Ryan to settle down and Eva is all about getting him on that train too, so they’re both on the same page.”

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes first met while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011 . Picture: Alamy

2014–2016: Ryan and Eva have children

In September 2014, the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada together.

Eva later revealed that motherhood wasn’t always something she imagined for herself, until she met Ryan.

“Then it made sense for me to have…not kids, but his kids,” she said. “It was very specific to him.”

Two years later, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Amada Lee, in May 2016.

Around the same time, rumors circulated that they had quietly married, though the reports were never confirmed at the time.

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes pictured in 2017. Picture: Getty

2017–2023: A private relationship

Though the couple rarely appeared together publicly, they frequently supported each other behind the scenes.

During his Golden Globes acceptance speech for La La Land in 2017, Ryan delivered a heartfelt tribute to Eva.

“While I was singing and dancing and playing piano, and having one of the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second daughter and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,” he said during his speech.

“If she hadn’t taken all of that on, so that I could have this experience, there would surely be someone else up here today. So, sweetheart, thank you.”

Eva has occasionally offered small insights into why they prefer to keep things private.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling very rarely go out in public together to keep their relationship incredibly private. Picture: Alamy

Responding to fans on Instagram in 2023, she explained why the couple rarely pose together publicly.

“We don't do those things together,” she wrote at the time, adding that she is “only comfortable” reposting photos that are already circulating online.

She later elaborated that she is “not comfortable” exposing her “very private life” with Ryan.

Still, the actress has occasionally shared glimpses of her admiration for him. Reflecting on their creative partnership, she once said, “I'm still dying to do another movie with him though...”

In September 2014, the Eva and Ryan welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada. Picture: Alamy

2022: A secret wedding?

In recent years, Eva has also hinted that the couple may have quietly married. In 2022, she posted a photo revealing a tattoo on her wrist that reads “de Gosling.”

In many Latino cultures, adding “de” or “of” before a surname signifies marriage, meaning the phrase could translate to Eva Mendes “of Gosling.”

During an interview on Australia’s Kyle and Jackie O Show, she was asked directly whether the tattoo meant the couple had tied the knot.

Mendes replied coyly: “But who says we weren’t already? I like to keep it all mysterious. I’m a very mysterious woman.”

She added that the tattoo itself wasn’t new. “I do have a tattoo. It’s just a press on… no, it’s not a press on. But I got it years ago. I posted a picture, and I’ve gotten a lot of funny questions.”

Ryan Gosling's Golden Globes acceptance speech for La La Land in 2017 included a heartfelt tribute to Eva. Picture: Getty

2026: First public appearance in over ten years

More than a decade after their relationship began, Eva and Ryan remain one of Hollywood’s most quietly solid couples.

Friends and sources have often said their focus is simple: each other and their daughters.

That’s why their brief, joyful moment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon felt so unusual.

The pair made a rare joint appearance on the late-night programme on March 5, when Gosling surprised Mendes with an on-air birthday celebration as he promoted his upcoming film Project Hail Mary.

The appearance marked the first time the couple had publicly appeared together in more than a decade, following their last joint red carpet outing in 2013.

