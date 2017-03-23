Ryan Gosling Finally Reveals The Reason Behind THAT Laugh At The Oscars!

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Ryan couldn't hold in a laugh as Academy Award bosses frantically tried to rectify the situation at last month's ceremony.

Ryan Gosling has finally revealed the reason behind his infamous smirk at the Oscars.

The hunky star was left in fits of giggles after the Oscar mix-up that saw his movie 'La La Land' incorrectly named the Best Picture.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice that he couldn't hold in a laugh as Academy Award bosses frantically tried to rectify the situation at last month's ceremony - which, in the end, saw the Best Picture gong handed to the correct winners, 'Moonlight' - and the image quickly went viral.

Now Ryan has attempted to explain exactly what he was thinking, and claims he was relieved to know there wasn't a "medical emergency" on stage.

He explained: "What really was happening as I was watching, it was surreal anyway, I was watching people start to have this panicked reaction in the crowd and guys were coming on with headsets and I felt like someone had been hurt.

"I thought there was some kind of medical situation, and I had this worst-case scenario playing out in my head. And then I just heard 'Moonlight won' and I was so relieved that I started laughing."

Despite the embarrassing events, Ryan was thrilled 'Moonlight' triumphed in the category and holds no ill feelings towards the cast and crew of the rival movie.

Speaking with Adobe CMO Ann Lewnes at the Adobe Summit in Las Vegas on Wednesday, he added: "Truthfully, I was also so thrilled that 'Moonlight' won. I know the director [Barry Jenkins] ... "I’ve worked with them before. It’s such a groundbreaking film, made for a million dollars, and incredible achievement and I’m so happy for them that they were being recognised."

See? No hard feelings!