Ryan Gosling needs help seducing women

The Hollywood hunk says he's no Casanova.

Despite his status as a heartthrob, the 31-year-old actor even resorted to reading books when researching seduction for his role in Crazy, Stupid, Love.



'I just tried to follow all the rules that men’s magazines give you,' he told The Sun. 'All the ways you’re supposed to dress, all the exercises you’re supposed to do, and all the things you’re supposed to say. Just follow the letter of the law.



'I read that book, The Game,' he continued. 'I like to call it The Lame. Or that TV show, The Pick Up Artist. I watched that.



'I don’t know whether seduction can be taught or not. But these gentlemen seem to think that they have something to say, and they have devotees.'



Gosling is dating Latin beauty Eva Mendes, so he must be doing something right.