Ryan Gosling to the rescue once again

The Hollywood hunk is a hero after saving British columnist Laurie Penny from being hit by a car in New York.

He may have become one of Hollywood's leading heartthrobs, but Ryan Gosling has shown this week that he's more than a pretty face by saving the Independent columnist's life on Tuesday.



'I literally, LITERALLY just got saved from a car by Ryan Gosling,' wrote Penny on Twitter yesterday. 'Literally. That actually just happened.'



'I was crossing 6th avenue in a new pink wig,' she explained. 'Not looking the right way because I am from London. Ryan Gosling grabbed me away from a taxi.'



It's not the first time Ryan has come to the rescue. Back in August, the actor broke up a street fight in New York. Watch the video below: