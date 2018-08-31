Roxanne Pallett demands Ryan Thomas be removed from CBB house for 'punching' her

By Alice Westoby

Celebrity Big Brother fans were shocked as the former Emmerdale star begged to sleep in a separate room after the incident.

Roxanne Pallett has demanded Ryan Thomas be booted out of the Celebrity Big Brother house for being a "woman beater".

In scenes aired on last night's show, viewers saw the Emmerdale star burst in to tears in the Diary Room after play fighting with Ryan.

She said: "A boy who's punched me repeatedly, deliberately... he punched me like a boxer punches a bag.

"There was no banter, it wasn't a joke.

"I can't believe you're letting someone stay in that's done that, it's not on."

Big Brother assured her that they took her concerns seriously, and later gave the Corrie favourite a formal warning about his "unacceptable behaviour".

Calling him in to the Diary Room, Ryan was told: "We are issuing you with a formal warning, if repeated, we will have no choice but to remove you from the house."

Ryan accepted the warning, replying: "I think Roxanne knows there was not malice or anger."

But further scenes showed Roxanne, 35, returning to the Diary Room to beg for him to be booted from the house - and for her to sleep in a separate room.

She said: "I don't feel comfortable sleeping in the same room as Ryan.

"I can't believe you're letting him stay here. It's awful."

The incident occurred while Adam was play fighting with her in the kitchen, and while it looked like gentle mucking about, Roxanne did say "Ow that hurt."

However the entire situation has riled both viewers and Ryan's friends and family.

The 34-year-old's girlfriend, TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh, has called for the Emmerdale actress to be removed from the CBB house and has started a campaign on Twitter to get the star removed.

Please RT or like if u want Roxanne removed. I don’t think she is mentally fit to be in the house. #cbb #getroxyout — Lucy Mecklenburgh (@lucy_meck) August 30, 2018

She Tweeted: "Please RT or like if u want Roxanne removed. I don’t think she is mentally fit to be in the house. #cbb #getroxyout" as well as tweeting links to the complaints page on the Ofcom website.

Lucy not the only one fuming with Roxanne's behaviour as Ryan's brother, Scott Thomas took to Twitter.

He described Roxanne as "dangerous", writing: "I have now seen it all! Women like that are so dangerous! Trying to damage my brothers reputation over what was blatantly some harmless play fighting.

"Be a drama queen all you want but don't try and ruin someone in the process! Nasty that!"

WAG Dannielle Lloyd also posted that Roxanne was making a mockery of genuine domestic violence survivors, like her.