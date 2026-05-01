S Club 7's Jon Lee to return to his 'onscreen family' in surprising career backtrack

1 May 2026, 14:27

S Club 7's Jon Lee is heading back to TV screens three decades after his debut
S Club 7's Jon Lee is heading back to TV screens three decades after his debut. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Jon Lee has done many things during his career, most famously being part of S Club 7, but his latest move is one fans never thought he'd do again.

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S Club 7's Jon Lee is heading back to EastEnders almost three decades after his original appearance on the long-running TV series.

The 44-year-old performer first appeared in the show in 1997, playing Josh Saunders across 20 episodes.

Now, 29 years later, he is set to reprise the role as part of an emotional storyline marking the death of Nigel Bates.

Nigel, portrayed by Paul Bradley, died following a battle with dementia, bringing an end to a character history that spans 34 years.

Josh, Lee’s character, is the son of Nigel’s former wife Julie, making his return a key part of the farewell episodes.

Formed in 1998, S Club 7 (pictured) scored four UK No1 singles, a UK No1 album, won three Brit Awards, and sold more than 10 million records worldwide.
Formed in 1998, S Club 7 scored four UK No1 singles, a UK No1 album, won three Brit Awards and sold more than 10 million records worldwide. Picture: Getty

Reflecting on being back on set, Lee said: "It was quite surreal stepping back on to Albert Square after so many years as it's so familiar to so many of us. It was lovely to see my onscreen family again."

The storyline sees familiar faces gather to say goodbye to Nigel, with scenes around the funeral already filmed and expected to air soon.

A source explained: "It was so important for EastEnders fans that important people in Nigel's past returned for the funeral and Josh is a part of that. He has already filmed his scenes and they will air soon."

Lee originally joined S Club 7 as a teenager, shortly after his first stint on the soap at age 15.

His return to Albert Square also marks a move back into television following his appearance on Celebs Go Dating in 2025.

During that show, he met hairdresser Jordan Fairhurst, though their relationship ended after six months.

Lee originally joined S Club 7 as a teenager, shortly after his first stint on the soap at age 15. (pictured in 2000)
Lee originally joined S Club 7 as a teenager, shortly after his first stint on EastEnders. Picture: Getty

The pair initially attempted a long-distance relationship, with Lee based in Cornwall and Fairhurst in Merseyside, but ultimately chose to part ways.

The news of Lee's return to Eastenders comes after S Club 7 star Tina Barrett confirmed the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour.

The news follows reports in January suggesting the iconic group were planning an arena tour, several years after the tragic death of bandmate Paul Cattermole in April 2023.

The remaining six members, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, and Hannah Spearritt, are famous for their string of hits including 'S Club Party', 'Don’t Stop Movin’ and 'Bring It All Back'.

Formed in 1998, S Club 7 scored four UK No1 singles, a UK No1 album, won three Brit Awards, and sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

The news follows reports in January suggesting the iconic group were planning an arena tour, several years after the tragic death of bandmate Paul Cattermole in April 2023.
The news follows reports in January suggesting the iconic group were planning an arena tour, several years after the tragic death of bandmate Paul Cattermole in April 2023. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Perry Presents at the Cabaret Gala night for Kit Kat Club in London, Tina, 49, opened up about the band’s plans: “We haven’t parted ways, we’ve actually got some projects that we’re working on."

The group, she explained, are focused on developing new material and exciting projects for their fans.

“I can’t confirm anything, but yes, you will be seeing more of us, and hopefully everyone’s as excited as we are. We’ve got new stuff to show you, that’s for sure.”

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