EXCLUSIVE: 'The Day Is Finally Here!' S Club 7 Dish On Their Reunion After Two Years Of Planning.
The famed noughties band insist they've had no trouble remembering the lyrics and polishing off their old dance routines in the lead up to their big comeback tour, which they exclusively revealed to Heart has "been on the cards for two years".
It may have been over a decade since the 'Reach For The Stars' hit makers dominated the charts but they're proving just as popular as ever after announcing they would be adding an extra date to the London leg of their nationwide comeback tour.
All original members Tina Barret, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens will be reuniting on stage to perform their biggest hits for fans and they are "super excited" about it.
"I think we're just more excited than nervous," lead singer Jo'Meara told Heart showbiz reporter Kevin Hughes. "Because touring is what we all love to do so it's going to be absolutely unbelievable."
The mounting pressure of a comeback tour hasn't phased the group as Bradley claims they are more concerned with putting on a great show and "making the fans proud."
Listen to the full interview!
Tour Dates:
The full updated tour dates are as follows:
Birmingham LG Arena
Thursday, May 7
Manchester Arena
Friday, May 8
Newcastle Arena
Saturday, May 9
Bournemouth IC
Monday, May 11
Cardiff Motorpoint Arena
Tuesday, May 12
Liverpool, Echo Arena
Wednesday, May 13
Nottingham Arena
Friday May 15
London, The O2
Saturday, May 16
London, The O2
Sunday, May 17
Leeds, First Direct Arena
Tuesday, May 19
Glasgow, The SSE Hydro
Wednesday, May 20
Sheffield Motorpoint Arena
Thursday, May 21