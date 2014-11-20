EXCLUSIVE: 'The Day Is Finally Here!' S Club 7 Dish On Their Reunion After Two Years Of Planning.

The famed noughties band insist they've had no trouble remembering the lyrics and polishing off their old dance routines in the lead up to their big comeback tour, which they exclusively revealed to Heart has "been on the cards for two years".

It may have been over a decade since the 'Reach For The Stars' hit makers dominated the charts but they're proving just as popular as ever after announcing they would be adding an extra date to the London leg of their nationwide comeback tour.

All original members Tina Barret, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O'Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens will be reuniting on stage to perform their biggest hits for fans and they are "super excited" about it.

"I think we're just more excited than nervous," lead singer Jo'Meara told Heart showbiz reporter Kevin Hughes. "Because touring is what we all love to do so it's going to be absolutely unbelievable."

The mounting pressure of a comeback tour hasn't phased the group as Bradley claims they are more concerned with putting on a great show and "making the fans proud."

Tour Dates:

The full updated tour dates are as follows:

Birmingham LG Arena

Thursday, May 7

Manchester Arena

Friday, May 8

Newcastle Arena

Saturday, May 9

Bournemouth IC

Monday, May 11

Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday, May 12

Liverpool, Echo Arena

Wednesday, May 13

Nottingham Arena

Friday May 15

London, The O2

Saturday, May 16

London, The O2

Sunday, May 17

Leeds, First Direct Arena

Tuesday, May 19

Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Wednesday, May 20

Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Thursday, May 21