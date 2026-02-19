S Club 7 confirm they are back 'working together' amid rumours of comeback tour

S Club 7 star Tina Barrett has confirmed that the band are actively working together, amid rumours of a 2026 comeback tour. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

S Club 7 could be back in the charts very soon...

The news follows reports last month suggesting the iconic group were planning an arena tour, several years after the tragic death of bandmate Paul Cattermole in April 2023.

The remaining six orginal members, Tina Barrett, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Rachel Stevens, Jon Lee, and Hannah Spearritt, are famous for their string of hits including 'S Club Party', 'Don’t Stop Movin’', and 'Bring It All Back'.

Formed in 1998, S Club 7 scored four UK No1 singles, a UK No1 album, won three Brit Awards, and sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Tina Barrett (pictured), 49, opened up about the band’s plans: “We haven’t parted ways, we’ve actually got some projects that we’re working on.". Picture: Getty

Speaking to Perry Presents at the Cabaret Gala night for Kit Kat Club in London, Tina, 49, opened up about the band’s plans:

“We haven’t parted ways, we’ve actually got some projects that we’re working on."

The group, she explained, are focused on developing new material and exciting projects for their fans.

“I can’t confirm anything, but yes, you will be seeing more of us, and hopefully everyone’s as excited as we are."

“We’ve got new stuff to show you, that’s for sure.”

The band carried on as a five-piece following Paul’s death and Hannah Spearitt’s decision to step away in 2023.

Hannah, who dated Paul in the early 2000s, described the loss as “still so raw” in an interview after his passing. “I still can’t believe I will never see him again.

"It’s all the more tragic because he was looking forward to the tour the most out of all of us. He just wanted to have fun and enjoy it.”

Now, the remaining five members are reportedly committed to a new comeback tour, with hopes of bringing Hannah back for concerts planned for February 2027.

A source told The Daily Mail: “There is so much excitement about this tour.

“They have a huge fan base and a very loyal following so S Club would be thrilled to perform to them again.

“It will also be a fantastic way to once again remember Paul, who they so desperately miss.

“Some involved in the project claim that Hannah will join in but there was a lot of bad blood from the last tour so who knows.”

The S Club 7 news comes after a slew of other beloved 90s and 00s acts have been linked to potential comebacks.

The Pussycat Dolls, who dominated the charts with hits like 'Don’t Cha', 'Buttons', and 'When I Grow Up' before splitting in 2010, are reportedly set for a reunion in 2026.

Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, and Kimberly Wyatt were spotted together in London, sparking speculation of a comeback.

A source told The Sun: “Nicole and the girls have been talking about getting Pussycat Dolls back together for months now.

“Nicole, Ashley and Kimberly are a solid unit and they’re raring to go."

Mel C drops major Spice Girls reunion teasers 👀

Meanwhile, the Spice Girls are also fuelling reunion rumours ahead of their 30th anniversary.

Mel C, known as Sporty Spice, told Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast: “I keep reading the papers about this Spice Girls reunion. It's 30 years coming up, and there has to be a reunion, surely?

“Well, this is the thing. If you remember looking back to 2019 when we did our stadium tour, Victoria wasn’t with us... so she has to have that experience.”

Mel C also highlighted a recent mini reunion at Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday: “Do you know what, it’s so lovely. We were celebrating Emma’s birthday. We missed Melanie B – she wasn’t there, sadly – but the four of us were there, and it was so lovely.

“It was a big birthday. So you feel very nostalgic. So we’re probably closer now than we have been in a very long time. And I’m always keeping my fingers crossed.”