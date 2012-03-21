S Club 7 to reunite

The band is said to be getting back together this summer

According to reports Rachel Stevens, Jo O'Meara, Paul Cattermole, Hannah Spearrit, Tina Barrett, Jon Lee and Bradley McIntosh are planning a UK tour, a new album and a greatest hits record after securing a 7 figure deal.

S Club 7 feel that this is a great time for Britain, with the Diamond Jubilee and The Olympics coming up and think it's the right moment for them to comeback with some fresh new music and moves.

Sources say that the band members are really excited about the project and are all hitting the gym to get back into shape.