Sabrina Carpenter facts: Singer's age, hit songs, height and relationships revealed

Sabrina Carpenter is a Grammy award-winning pop star and actress. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Sabrina's had stars in her eyes from a young age – here we chart her rise to fame, plus her famous relationships and chart-topping successes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sabrina Carpenter is stratospheric right now, blowing up the music industry with her catchy bubblegum pop songs and girly style.

With two Grammy awards and a sixth smash-hit album under her glittering belt, there's no stopping this actress turned singer.

Her breakout acting role in Disney's Girl Meets World and coveted support slot on Taylor Swift's world tour were only the beginning for this American star, who is now an icon in her own right.

Here, we take a look the Espresso hitmaker's music career, YouTube beginnings and high-profile love life to date.

The Espresso singer began her career on YouTube. Picture: Alamy

How old is Sabrina Carpenter and where was she born?

Sabrina Carpenter was born in Quakertown, Pennsylvania, USA, on 11th May 1999.

She celebrated her 25th birthday in 2024.

The pop singer's parents, David and Elizabeth Carpenter, raised her in East Greenville with her three older sisters, homeschooling the girls until Sabrina's career took off.

She starred as Maya Hart in Disney series Girl Meets World. Picture: Getty

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

The Please, Please, Please singer revealed herself that she is exactly five feet tall.

The petite star has previously spoken about her height, revealing that when she played Maya in Girl Meets World she was even shorter.

When asked how small she was in the Disney series, she explained: "I was probably four foot ten the whole show. I remember when I hit five foot, I was doing the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and I found out that day and I don't think I've grown since."

Read more: Sabrina Carpenter’s dating history from Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes to Joshua Bassett

The pop princess revealed she is five feet tall. Picture: Alamy

How did Sabrina Carpenter get famous?

Sabrina had stars in her eyes from an early age, posting videos of herself singing on YouTube at around 10 years old.

Just two years later she was dealt her first acting job in drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Fast forward to 2013 and she secured her breakthrough role as Maya Hart in the Disney Channel's Girl Meets World.

This catapulted her into the spotlight and kickstarted her music career as just a year later, in 2014, she signed a five-album deal with Hollywood Records.

Sabrina released her debut album, Eyes Wide Open, in 2015, which charted at number 43 on the Billboard 200.

One year on, she pumped more music into the world with Evolution and climbed to number 28 on the same chart.

The US singer won two Grammy awards at the 2025 ceremony. Picture: Getty

Success continued to grow for the US singer who released a single called Why in 2017, unlocking her next level of fame.

The song was nominated for a Radio Disney Music Award which got her noticed by pop icon turned Wicked actress Ariana Grande, who asked Sabrina to support her on her Dangerous Woman Tour.

Her next two albums Singular: Act I and Singular: Act II followed in 2018 and 2019, as did a short stint in the hit Broadway musical Mean Girls.

Sabrina's ride to the top really kicked off though when she signed with Universal Music Group's iconic label Island Records in 2021.

This triggered the release of some of the pop princess's most iconic music, including singles Feather and Nonsense from her fifth studio album, Emails I Can't Send.

Sabrina Carpenter supported Taylor Swift on her Eras tour from 2023 to 2024. Picture: Getty

From 2023 to 2024, Sabrina secured perhaps the most iconic slot in pop music history and was named as Taylor Swift's support act during her Eras Tour.

She admitted that playing to crowds of Swifties on tour was a "childhood dream come true".

In 2023, her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet smashed up the charts, sparking a string of award nominations including the Grammy Award for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year.

The record featured smash-hit singles from Espresso to Taste, and in 2024 Sabrina released a deluxe version, delighting fans with a duet of Please Please Please with Dolly Parton.

Sabrina dated Saltburn star Barry Keoghan. Picture: Getty

Who has Sabina Carpenter dated?

Despite fans thinking Sabrina's hit album Short n' Sweet was originally referring to her small stature, the singer confirmed it was actually an ode to her relationship history.

"I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most," she explained in an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe.

Sabrina has been famously linked a handful of celebrities over the years, including fellow actors and music stars.

In 2020, rumours circulated the pop princess was dating Disney actor Joshua Bassett but just a year later, in December 2021, he confirmed he was single during an interview with GQ.

Fans of the Espresso star went wild when they heard she was dating fellow pop icon Shawn Mendes in early 2023.

The two were spotted together on numerous occasions but Shawn revealed in a TV interview that he was "not dating Sabrina".

She has since been linked to YouTube star David Dobrik but most famously made the headlines in 2023 for her romance with Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

The on-again/off-again couple appeared to confirm they were official after the Saltburn star was spotted supporting her on tour, but it appears the two called it quits in 2024.